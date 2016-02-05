Organise multifunctional spaces with large windows

Large multifunctional space is a prominent feature of any modern structure, be it built for domestic purposes or commercial uses. While residential houses make use of such multifunctional spaces to build borderless living room, dining space and kitchen, office premises use the same philosophy to create an open plan workspace for operations and business.

Though open plan was unheard of, domestic houses in medieval Europe used one big room to entertain guests, cook its food, gather around the fire for intimate discussions and enjoy a hearty meal. Then compartmentalised houses started to become somewhat of a norm in the Tudor houses. In 20th century, Frank Llyod Wright started vouching for multifunctional spaces. Le Corbusier started getting rid of the interior walls in the buildings planned by him.

Parts of China, South Korea and Japan follow open plan for the interior of their houses for centuries. India and derivative architectural forms of South East Asia traditionally favour building individual rooms as opposed to one big multifunctional space. Needless to say, each has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Advent of studio apartments made open plans even more relevant for us today. So here are a few suggestions for you to build a smart multifunctional space with large windows in your home.