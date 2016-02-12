Choose the right bed and enjoy a peaceful sleep

It is an old adage that a person who enjoys a meal on time and can sleep peacefully on time is the luckiest of all. The mad rush that we forever subject ourselves to is making these two apparently simple activities of life even more precious than before. English author Charles Caleb Colton has an unusual observation about bed. He says, “Bed is a bundle of paradoxes; we go to it with reluctance, yet we quit it with regret; and we make up our minds every night to leave it early, but we make up our bodies every morning to keep it late.”

However, we need to have a bed which takes away all the fatigue accumulated throughout the day and rejuvenate us for the next. True, we may only reluctantly leave it on the following morning, but without it there could be even greater fears of inviting a host of nervous and muscular disorders for ourselves. Sometime back we learned to decorate a bedroom the vastu way to invite health and happiness in life. Today, we will learn to prepare our beds the right way to enjoy a good night’s sleep.