Bedroom decoration for newlywed couples

It is considered an honour for a designer to be requested to plan the bedroom for a newlywed couple. As it is here that two beings will relinquish their separate identities to merge with the other. It is in this place that they will enjoy some of their most blissful moments. Many of their joint dreams are going to sprout here. When weary with the world, it is here that they would forever come to and find solace in each other’s arms. With every passing day each of them will transform into a new individual.
Many of our suggestions presented in this article would help you to create a perfect haven of peace. But on this occasion you will also have to add that extra flavour in your décor that will create a seductive and timeless environment within the four walls of a bedroom. This little guide will be handy if you are planning to tie the knot soon, or designing a bedroom for your dear friends who are about to do so.
Plan a colour scheme that allows relaxation and a peacefully mellow mood to set in. If possible consult with the couple who are about to occupy this room and learn about their choices. Avoid garish colours. Understand that this space is going to be used for the rejuvenation of mind and body. For the same reason avoid rampant use of dark shades and bold colours. They are good for exciting the nerves, not for soothing the mind.
There could be a temptation of using red, pink and gold tone. Limit these to accentuate parts of the room. Such passionate hues may look gorgeous initially, but they would inhibit restful sleep. Their novelties would not take time to wear off.
Don’t be hesitant to invest in a quality bed. High quality wood or wrought iron beds can survive generations and would be a great heirloom gift to your future generations. When size is not a concern, you can recycle your old one too. Cots made of red sandalwood, rosewood, mahogany or cherrywood is best left alone with a transparent varnish. Wrought iron or other metal ones would require refurbishment. Fabric covered ones should be upholstered afresh to incorporate a sensuous mood and also to suite the overall colour scheme.
By just changing the bed and furnishings, you can easily transform the look of any bedroom. Use this simple trick to create a romantic ambience for the new couples too. See how simple plush bed sheet, blankets and lacy pillow covers have helped Piloni Arquitetura to create a charming bedroom. Avoid showy colours; combine bold colours with lighter or neutral shades; incorporate the moods of the ongoing season. For example, if you are planning to settle down this spring allow yourself to be inspired by blooming cherry and almond blossoms. See how innocently and cheerily they hold up their offerings towards the clear blue sky. Hold such images in mind and draw inspirations from them.
Beautiful curtains can help set the right mood. Use two layers of curtains – one mesh and the other heavier and more solid one. This way you will block off sunlight at daytime and protect your privacy when necessary. Subtle floral motifs, geometric forms or abstracts would turn out to be spectacular choices for a bedroom designed for the newlyweds. While choosing a fabric don’t forget to follow the colour scheme of the room.
Organza, lace, muslin or voile, when attractively embellished, looks great as a sheer curtain that allows light to flow in sans the harshness. Gorgeous velvet, satin, damask, toile, taffeta, linen or jacquard fabric can be used for complete privacy as well as adornment of the entire room. Tapestries, though expensive now, can also be a great choice. Also buy quality curtain rods, grommet and other hardware to finish off the look in style.
Lighting fixtures, when chosen tactfully, can be a great ornament for any part of the building. A crystal chandelier, Venetian or one of its contemporary versions, can instantly create an elegant atmosphere. See if you can buy one of those beautiful handcrafted or rustic pieces that would give your bedroom a romantic boost and showcase your exceptional tastes.
Show the same care while selecting the bedside lamps. Do not ignore the power of candles and oriental lanterns. They still exude a charm unmatched by any of their modern counterparts. Aromatic candles will also help to freshen up the interior and set the right tone.
Let’s begin the journey on a flowery note or, if you are decorating the room for someone else, allow them to experience a fragrant beginning. And, why only roses? Have carnations, daffodils, pansies or peonies depending on the season and individual choices. In parts of Asia, it is tradition to use garlands and flowery meshes to cover the cot on which the newlywed would spend their first night. You can recreate the same as well.
Arrange potted plants only if you are sure that they are going to be tended well. Otherwise, they may wither soon creating a bad impression. Avoid placing cacti, other thorny plants or bonsai in a bedroom too. May the new couples cherish every moment they spend here and enjoy a special journey together.