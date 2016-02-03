Tips to create a fabulous garden pond

Consider creating a garden pond to be a rare privilege for you. Not only it implies that you still retain a beautiful garden to spend your early morning and late afternoons, it also means that this garden is reasonably large enough to have a pond in it. Though garden ponds can be big or small depending on the purpose for which it is planned. If you planning a koi pond or simple water garden you can remain satisfied with a smaller size. More elaborate lotus ponds would need greater amount of space.

Claude Monet’s water lily pond has served as a model for many of his paintings and is now part of a myth. Another leading artist of 19th century Max Liebermann, once managed to acquire a beautiful piece of land in Wannsee, close to Berlin city centre. He painstakingly built a charming garden with a water lily pond in it part of which have reinstated for modern nature lovers and art aficionados.

Surely, many of you still have the same kind of reverence for nature’s beautiful face and would not be hesitant to spare a weekend or two in beautifying your backyard. So for your benefit I will share some tips for creating a charming garden pond. If possible, involve your family members and close friends in the project and have a fun time together.