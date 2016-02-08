Time saving tips to prepare you for Chinese New Year

The celebrations for Chinese New Year will begin in a few days’ time. Many of you must already have completed shopping for this fortnight event. It is that time of the year which brings home relatives and close friends from distant parts of the world. Much joviality is about to ensue. Morning prayers and worships will be followed by long evenings entertaining the guests and enjoying a hearty meal together. But have you prepared the living room yet to welcome yours guests in style? What? Waiting for the last minute? Too pressed for time? Not in the mood?

Well, we do understand your quandary. It is an already hectic time for you shouldering all kinds of responsibilities at home and at work. There remains hardly any time to rest leaving any possibilities of elaborate preparations completely out of question. However, it is such an occasion that comes only once in a year. So drag your heels for a couple of hours more. The suggestions we have today will give your living room such a strikingly beautiful makeover. Moreover, these will hardly take much of your time. So let’s begin.