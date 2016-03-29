Japanese Geometric Beauty

The undeniable star feature of this modern geometric home is the quadrilateral facade. From the street, it appears not to have a perpendicular surface in sight. Instead, it possesses a diagonal area with a geometric grid of skylights composed of triangles and a square. This is one facade that makes a bold impression.

This inspiring white home is located in the busy Tokyo metropolis and was designed by Japanese architects Tekuto. For a home with such big ideas, it is surprisingly small and each of the three levels of the home are just over 42 square meters. It is composed of one main residence at the front of the home and another two studio apartments located at the rear. It is the main residence that we will explore today.

But this building offers more than just a striking facade. Come with us on a journey from the viewing platform, into the home and up through the staircase to learn more.