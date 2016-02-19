A Spectacular 90 m² Apartment in Barcelona

Today we are travelling to colourful Barcelona to take a peek inside a project we here at homify absolutely love! This gorgeous apartment is a comfortable 90 square metres, and has been designed to maximise its space wherever possible. The dwelling features a perfect distribution and layout, which has allowed the architects and designers to create interior spaces filled with an abundance of light.
In the words of the home's architects (Barcelona based firm Dröm Living ), the dwelling called for a comprehensive refurbishment to achieve a brighter and wider space that reconciles comfort with functionality, required by the owner and their family.
As the owner was in complete adoration of the neighbourhood that the residence is situated within, they decided to undertake drastic changes throughout. Above all they sought, practical and impressive storage areas, added breadth in public areas, and a warm and elegant atmosphere in keeping with the personality of his family.
After the project was completed the family were stunned and thrilled by the unbelievable results! We are sure that you will love this project and find many inspirational ideas for your own home. And the best part? You will see how much you can do in a house of only 90 square metres.
Our first steps inside the house are located in a room that gives us a fabulous overview of the aesthetic and chosen ambience of the dwelling. Here in the foreground of the living room we see the sofa replete with neutral, monochromatic colours. These shades might normally be thought of as cold, but they surprisingly achieve a warm and friendly atmosphere within this well-designed space.
The entire room is fairly narrow and similar to a hallway. This has been managed by the architects through the incorporation of much simpler and smaller furniture. Furthermore white walls have been employed to give the interior areas a sense of spaciousness. The use of decorative minimalism is a big success for this abode, and helps reduce the use of square metres.
As we enter the dining room we see one of the simplest, yet most beautiful areas of the house. An area known for having timber as the main material for dining table and the like, here we see wood used for the lining of the wall, the table, the floor, as well as the legs of chairs. Additionally, the space is accompanied by modern materials and forms. The Eames chairs look fabulous when paired with the two simple lamps that are suspended over the table providing a trendy and voguish aesthetic.
This image lets us view the room from a different perspective. The designers have chosen to include two large sleek white cupboards, which provide a handy storage solution for this compact house of 90 square metres. Huge white lacquered cabinets provide reflected natural light, illuminating the smallest possible space. We can also see how the house has a lovely terrace brick balcony, which can be accessed from the lounge.
Next up we enter the kitchen. This room is a fairly a narrow space, and quite elongated. This room's shape and form can often present challenges for architects and designers, and is more difficult to furnish compared to a space that tends to be more rectangular. However, in this case the team of architects have taken advantage of the shape and created a galley style area, which contains a beautiful kitchen space to one side of the room. They have also chosen white as the main hue, which adds volumes of lights, and in turn increases spaciousness. The other side of the room has been utilised as an area to place a breakfast bar. A casual and informal dining solution to a narrow room, the design is further enhanced with blue stools.
This bathroom has taken advantage of every opportunity within its compact space. Each corner offers a different something to the room, and provides a striking ensemble of features. The first example is the sink. This extends the length of the vanity and adds a sense of space to the bathroom. Moreover, the designers have placed the towel rack above, reducing the size of the tub, but maximising storage. The combination of predominant colours seen throughout the house are continued here. White and black are the most popular, with specific shades of grey, beige and mink.
Finally we enter the bedroom. One of the most important rooms within a home, the bedroom is a space that evokes serenity, elegance, and simplicity. Above all a sleeping space needs to convey relaxation and a refreshed ambience. Here we see how the lighter hues and warmer fabrics have been employed as both bedding and curtains. Additionally, simple decoration is seen above the bed, and the lighting is correctly distributed throughout the room to enhance a cosy and snug sense of restfulness.
