A Spectacular 90 m² Apartment in Barcelona

Today we are travelling to colourful Barcelona to take a peek inside a project we here at homify absolutely love! This gorgeous apartment is a comfortable 90 square metres, and has been designed to maximise its space wherever possible. The dwelling features a perfect distribution and layout, which has allowed the architects and designers to create interior spaces filled with an abundance of light.

In the words of the home's architects (Barcelona based firm Dröm Living ), the dwelling called for a comprehensive refurbishment to achieve a brighter and wider space that reconciles comfort with functionality, required by the owner and their family.

As the owner was in complete adoration of the neighbourhood that the residence is situated within, they decided to undertake drastic changes throughout. Above all they sought, practical and impressive storage areas, added breadth in public areas, and a warm and elegant atmosphere in keeping with the personality of his family.

After the project was completed the family were stunned and thrilled by the unbelievable results! We are sure that you will love this project and find many inspirational ideas for your own home. And the best part? You will see how much you can do in a house of only 90 square metres.