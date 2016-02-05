How to choose a cool refrigerator for your haute kitchen

Oh refrigerator, what change have you brought in our lives! We cannot have enough of your cool presence in our kitchen. We are forever indebted to you for our delicious homemade ice creams and smoothies. You store away frozen meat, fish, vegetable, milk and a plethora of other items safely. Thanks to you, that we have left aside our needs of going shopping for various ingredients every day.
Come to think of it, in less than hundred years’ time a fridge has become a staple for almost every kitchen. It is one of those household items around that we cannot imagine living without. It is all the more astonishing, considering since mid-18th century how many scientists have made it their life’s mission to bring this to us. And, newer developments have not stopped ceasing, because a refrigerator is also essential to store many life saving drugs.
Despite their widespread use when choosing the right kind of fridge many people seem to find themselves in two minds. Market is flooded with latest models all boasting several advantages. So it is only natural to be at loss. That is why today we decided to share some tips of buying the right refrigerator for your household.
Next to an oven, refrigerator is perhaps the most important equipment for any modern kitchen. The purchase of many other items like a grill, microwave oven, mixer, coffee maker etc can still wait if you have some skill of working without the presence of these gadgets. It may be difficult and time consuming, but doable. This is not true for refrigerator. So think well that how much budget you can allocate to buy a new fridge. Is it possible that you can delay the purchase of a few other items so that you can invest in a quality product that satisfies all your needs? If budget is not something that you need to bother about then ponder over the styles, size and feature that you may choose to have.
Measure the area which the refrigerator is about to occupy. Leave sufficient space around it to allow natural ventilation. It may be slightly old fashioned, but leaving off the area above the fridge vacant is a good idea for the same reason. These also help during maintenance of the machine. At any rate do not place another electronic device on top of it. Consider how many people would use this refrigerator. A family of four will require a bigger fridge than the one going to be used by a sole person. This refrigerator selected by Tieleman Keukens is large enough to meet the requirements of a small family.
In door water and ice dispensers have become a common feature of many side by side and some bottom freezers. After a hot day’s outing for work or leisure, you can easily enjoy the pleasure of tasting chilled water just with a press of a lever. Preparing popsicles for your kids have never been so easy. Many of the dispensers also have built in filter, so you can fill in sparkling water and keep it for later use too. However, you will have to stretch your budget a bit to afford a refrigerator like this. It will come at the cost of space within the refrigerator. Be prepared to pay extra for added utility costs as well. So think closely if really need this extra feature at all.
A number of sophisticated kitchen appliances nowadays comes with energy star ratings. Try to opt for one which has at least 3 stars which is nearly equivalent to 2.5 ticks in Singapore. Every star gained will convert into lower costs of electricity, sometimes resulting in a savings as high as 20%. Choose a size according to you necessity. Keep the food and liquids covered under tight lids. See that the door shuts properly. Solar powered refrigerators are also available at select places. These are very much experimental yet, so should be chosen with due care.
Most of us have grown up seeing a refrigerator that has the freezer on top. This is very much in use even now. These are very affordable and are sufficiently feature rich for daily use. But if you are seeking added functionalities of the state-of-the-art models, then you will have to choose between a side by side refrigerator or one with French door. Both of these allow greater storage, is available in a variety of shapes and sizes. Side by side ones are better for narrower spaces for they need less clearance for door opening. You can also look for custom built ones for greater convenience and suitability.
It is absolutely imperative for any home to have a clean and organised refrigerator. Fortunately, this is not a herculean task at all. Apply these simple tricks to keep your refrigerator in prim condition.
- Remove all old items, vegetable no longer edible, expired products and other such like things.
- Use tooth paste to remove tough stains.
- Mix a spoonful of baking soda and half a cup of clear vinegar in about three litres of lukewarm water. Spray inside your refrigerator and clean with a piece of muslin or cotton. Alternatively, you can soak a piece of cloth in the mixture, rinse it and wipe off the dirt with that one.
- Keep a lime cut into halves or juice two limes in a small bowl of water. It will prevent building up of any foul odour. Change these every week.
- Organise the items on the rack. Keep spices, mayonnaise, butter, dried herbs, pickles etc in an order that you can spot them easily. Think of arranging a bookcase and follow the same technique here. It will hardly take a week for you to get used to this efficient method.