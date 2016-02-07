Build locally, live internationally

Each one of us lives a kind of divided life – a part of us always longs to settle down. Be safe in familiar surroundings. And, the other part? Well, the other part is an internal nomad, a sort which almost shudders at the very thought of being stuck at one place forever. The two is eternally at odds with each other. This is the story of humankind. Motivated by the later, what frontiers have they conquered and continue to uncover.
Our many explorations expose us to newer cultures, a new way of life, about a world within a world. Without our knowing, these new practices seep into our lives, transforming our own. Our tastes change and so does the design of our little nests. There are plenty of other reasons influencing our decisions of going for globalised homes which we can discuss at some other time.
Right now, why not indulge in surveying some of the styles of the world? These can provide us with enough inspirations for planning each room of our houses and apartment in refreshing ways. Do not forget to check our Scandinavian style guide in conjunction with this. So, if you are ready then we will begin with,
You may like to call it a living room, lounge or parlour. It is a place for receiving your guests and arrange for entertainment. More often than not, it is the largest room of the entire house and most meticulously decorated. Above all, it is a British staple. Not so long ago, a British home boasted of more than one living rooms – one for enjoying afternoon tea, one to arrange a game of cards, one for children and so on.
A living room of this type is best decked up with hand painted wallpaper often having floral motifs, ornate furniture and opulent rugs. However, you may need to moderate it according to the need of present time and not create something overly fancy or showy. An elegant sofa set, soft colour scheme, subtle ceiling décor, traditional lighting fixture and a handful of decorative object will be sufficient to decorate a living room such as this.
Italy’s rich history in art, architecture and design hardly needs any introduction. From Venetian to baroque, Romanesque to modernist we are indebted to Italy for more than one design trends. Till date, the country itself showcases a diverse mix of architecture and design. A Tuscan villa is designed in a very different style from a Neapolitan residence. But in one way they are the same. Each house boasts of a beautifully decorated kitchen where multiple people can work together and enjoy the art of cooking. Italians love their culinary art and, for any occasion, this becomes a community activity.
A traditional Italian kitchen does not much care for the gloss and glam of modern kitchens. It is designed in a rustic style, boasts of warm colours and homey comforts. It is generally panelled with wood and wooden furniture graces its interiors. The floor could be made of tiles or wood.
Please follow us to a neoclassical dining room, because we are about to serve delicious and piping hot dishes in a French styled ambience, virtually. From the frivolity of rococo to the gravitas of neoclassicism, art nouveau to modernist French landscape is replete with glorious feats of architecture and design. The beauty of country style décor cannot be ignored either.
Create a neoclassical style room complete with graceful styling of the walls and ceiling, intricately handcrafted furniture, mirrors with ornate gilt frames, chandelier and parquet flooring. Make sure the soft furnishings boast of same lavish but tasteful décor. A room with generous proportions is better suited for classical décor.
Let’s step in a beautifully decorated Asian bedroom for a brief repose. Asian décor is an amalgamation of art and architectural trends originating from different areas of India, China, Japan and Middle East among others. A glance over Singapore’s skyline is enough to understand Asia’s architectural diversity.
However each Asian home, when decorated traditionally, exhibits one predominant theme. They are adorned with furniture boasting of extremely detailed carving, rugs with intricate patterns and prominent use of cotton and silk furnishings. High quality wood, brass etc are used for the making of furniture and decorative pieces. In spite of an opulent finish, the bedroom often comes across a perfect place for relaxation.
Let us head towards this beautiful patio and briefly bask under the glowing Brazilian sun. You can sip on a glass full of avocado smoothie and enjoy the lush green scenery. Alternatively, you may relish a plateful of cob salad and mentally debate which one is more delicious – the patio, the environment in which it is set or the food.
Brazil is fast becoming a playground of renowned modern architects. Its cities and countryside are full of their handiworks. At long, if the morning sun feels too strong you are free to indulge in a cool splash in the infinity pool or sit under the shade of any of the surrounding trees.
Let us briefly sneak into the kid’s room to check if the children are having fun time in their newly designed room. This Spanish kid’s room is furnished by Sofás Camas Cruces. It has a couple cosy beds, study table, wardrobe, ample storage units, sufficient natural light and space. In short everything that a kid may need to have in his or her bedroom.
This emphasis on functionality is a reflection of the Spanish design philosophy of modern time. From Mudéjar to Spanish mannerism, pre Romanesque to Gaudi’s modernism Spain showcases a curious blend of many design aesthetics. While traditional homes heavily depended on limestone, granite, slate, clay and wood as their base materials modern architecture includes everything from steel, wood to synthetic for executing the visions of modern Spanish designers.
In the tranquil atmosphere of a Japanese garden may you find “sweet compensation” in your “humbleness” and learn to “reap the harvest of a quiet mind.” It is a place for contemplation and of finding your kinship with the world, once more. The history of Japanese garden goes back to several hundred years.
Topiaries here act as sculptures, live and thriving. Hanging wisteria lovingly caresses your face; azaleas fire up your landscape and maples colour up the sky. Stream and rock beds resembling ripples on water hum a tune exclusive to their own. With a garden like this one designed by Japan-Garten-Kultur you will hate to be confined indoors for long. Do remember to deck it up with suitable outdoor furniture to enjoy the beauty of the surroundings to the fullest.
The Romans may have been responsible for introducing the spa culture here, but harnessing the healing power of mineral water has become somewhat of an art form in the hands of the Germans. Wiesbaden’s famous hot springs were supposedly frequented by the likes Goethe and Brahms. Located in Germany, Baden Baden is another world famous spa town.
Small but equally charming towns like Bad Füssing, Bad Kreuznach and Bad Wiessee can also be visited to enjoy the curative touches of hot springs. However, wouldn’t it be an even better proposition to create a spa style bathroom in your own house? Chic lighting fixtures, modern bathtub, music system, stylish bath accessories, warm wooden elements, mosaic walls and aromatic ambience are enough to rejuvenate you without stirring anywhere from home.