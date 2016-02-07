Build locally, live internationally

Each one of us lives a kind of divided life – a part of us always longs to settle down. Be safe in familiar surroundings. And, the other part? Well, the other part is an internal nomad, a sort which almost shudders at the very thought of being stuck at one place forever. The two is eternally at odds with each other. This is the story of humankind. Motivated by the later, what frontiers have they conquered and continue to uncover.

Our many explorations expose us to newer cultures, a new way of life, about a world within a world. Without our knowing, these new practices seep into our lives, transforming our own. Our tastes change and so does the design of our little nests. There are plenty of other reasons influencing our decisions of going for globalised homes which we can discuss at some other time.

Right now, why not indulge in surveying some of the styles of the world? These can provide us with enough inspirations for planning each room of our houses and apartment in refreshing ways. Do not forget to check our Scandinavian style guide in conjunction with this. So, if you are ready then we will begin with,