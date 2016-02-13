Painting tips and tricks for the exterior of a house

This kaleidoscopic world is made up of myriad colours encircling us from each side. Some of them excite us, the other pacifies. One group clamours for attention while the others wait patiently for us to acknowledge their beauty. A world devoid of colour for us is almost akin to a world stripped from all its senses, for it is one of the foremost qualities that appeals to our eyes. There is hardly a human being who doesn’t feel excited by the ethereal colours on the wings of a butterfly, a rainbow on the horizon or the innocent smile playing on a child’s rosy lips.

The changing colour of sky is a sign for us – of rain, thunderstorm or clearer days ahead. Countless hues mark our lives and often without our knowing slowly begin to transform us from within. How we dress ourselves, the interiors of our homes and the exterior of the buildings are often a reflection of our own selves and also our interpretation of the colours we see all around. Coating the exterior of the building serves to beautify it, but also,

- protects the outer walls from the elements of nature,

- maintains a neat and clean appearance,

- helps doing the same for the area where the house is located. For example, colourful houses of Burano, located very close to Venice, helped to create a character of its own very different from its more famous neighbour. White asbestos coated houses of Cycladic islands boast of same kind of exclusivity.