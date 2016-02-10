How to grow and care for a bonsai tree

Japanese poet Kokan Shiren called the miniature world of bonsai a “poetry that would lighten your heart.” The practice of bonsai began in Japan at around 7th century CE. Slowly this became a national obsession. Some of the 17th century bonsais survive to this day and is exhibited in the Tokyo Imperial Palace.

The practice of bonsai like miniature trees and full fledged garden began even earlier than this. Chinese penjing or penzai, signifying “tray scenery” or “tray plant” was a part of floral altar decorations since 1st century CE approximately.

While each region has its own way of creating a bonsai, certain plants like pine, cherry, banyan, cypress and plum appear frequently in these miniature landscape grown by different schools of bonsai stylists. Bonsai has long crossed the borders of China and Japan and is worshipped worldwide now for its unique beauty.

If you are a newbie willing to grow your first bonsai garden and decorate your home with nature’s unceasing bounty then this guide will be helpful for you.