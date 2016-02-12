Get floored: Flooring options for your home

Before that tumultuous moment that sealed its fate forever, Pompeii registered many remarkable achievements against its name. One of that was a very sophisticated urban planning and architecture. The residences were decorated with mosaic floors and walls boasting of exemplary details. The obsession for mosaic art, created painstakingly by skilfully placing millions of colourful tesserae, was contagious. With the help of the Romans it spread rapidly.

At about the same time in another part of the world, China was busy perfecting its bamboo and woodcraft. The people loved having the gentleness of bamboo and wood floors in their home. In India though, wood was only one of the several materials utilised for buildings the floors. Use of stone, terracotta, clay and adobe brick was rampant.

Ancients opted for those materials that are easily available, suited to the local climate, durable, comfortable to the feet and is organic. When it comes to choosing the appropriate type of flooring, nearly all of these criteria continue to influence our buying decisions even today. I say, “almost,” because some of the raw materials are no longer as difficult to obtain as it once were. With sufficient budget you can construct your floor with any material you wish to.

But would that turn out to be a good decision? That could only be answered when we exactly know the various advantages and disadvantages of each available option. Presented here is our handy guide explaining these factors in detail.