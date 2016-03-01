A Dream Villa on French Riviera

The once seedy fishing villages of southern France have long traded off their humble dresses for a smarter and more glamorous outfit. The idyllic settings that stirred the imaginations of Paul Cézanne, Vincent Van Gogh, Georges Braque and Marc Chagall have changed a lot in past few decades. In many places, rapid urbanisation invaded its pristine landscape. Despite all these, South of France manages to remain a perennial attraction. It draws people, including prominent celebrities, from all over the world. Most of them come here attracted by the bewitching charm of its undulating landscape and azure vastness of sea.

They stay for a few days soaking into the beauty of the atmosphere before returning to their own places. But there is a handful who prove to be an exception. Enamoured by the beauty of the surrounding they set up their permanent bases or holiday abode there and spend considerable time contemplating the beauty of the Mediterranean. This villa happens to be of one of those few people who, enchanted by the prettiness of the surrounding, decided to set up a dream villa here.