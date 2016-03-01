A Dream Villa on French Riviera

The once seedy fishing villages of southern France have long traded off their humble dresses for a smarter and more glamorous outfit. The idyllic settings that stirred the imaginations of Paul Cézanne, Vincent Van Gogh, Georges Braque and Marc Chagall have changed a lot in past few decades. In many places, rapid urbanisation invaded its pristine landscape. Despite all these, South of France manages to remain a perennial attraction. It draws people, including prominent celebrities, from all over the world. Most of them come here attracted by the bewitching charm of its undulating landscape and azure vastness of sea.
They stay for a few days soaking into the beauty of the atmosphere before returning to their own places. But there is a handful who prove to be an exception. Enamoured by the beauty of the surrounding they set up their permanent bases or holiday abode there and spend considerable time contemplating the beauty of the Mediterranean. This villa happens to be of one of those few people who, enchanted by the prettiness of the surrounding, decided to set up a dream villa here.
Urban Cape Interiors masterminded the interior of this villa. The owner seemed to have got a perfect plot to build a home wrapped in tranquillity. This two storey house contains six bedrooms, multiple living rooms and bathrooms. It has its own terrace and garden to enjoy the views of the surroundings.
Urban Cape Interiors have more than ten years’ experience in interior styling of luxury villas built in London, France, Mauritius and South Africa. They often create bespoke solutions based on their customers’ needs, some of which can be seen in various parts of this house.
As seen from the exterior, the house applies modern design principles in the interior of the building too. The minimalist décor seems to be an automatic choice for this type of a house. Perhaps, the designer was keen not to upset the grand setting of the surrounding area. Modish grey sofa, simple glass top metallic coffee table and an equally understated rug are all that this living room can boast of. However, the welcoming ambience is palpable in this vast open plan space.
The kitchen and dining parlour occupies the same floor as the living room. It is decorated with minimal furniture and even less decorative features. White kitchen cabinet collaborate with shiny kitchen worktop and wooden storage units to create a stylish atmosphere. The dining space is complemented with glass top table and fashionable chairs. The lighting fixture augments the beauty of the space.
Courtesy the presence of a chic crystal chandelier, the otherwise simple white staircase gets a gorgeous makeover. It gives access to the private quarters of the house which boasts of several attractive features as well.
A second much more cosier space spiced up with warm wooden floor, dark colours, snug sofa bed and lavender toned area rug acts as an entertainment zone. The tv occupies a wall covered with grey leather wall panels. These are believed to increase the acoustic qualities of the room. A bar counter has been set up in one part of this room. The studded bar stools are another one of the specialties of the designer.
The master bedroom suite possesses minimal décor. Except for a comfortable bed upholstered in brown fabric, it is literally drowned in a sea of white. The spacious room gets ample supply of sunshine from the outside. A part of it is dedicated for a spa style bathroom. It is fitted with modern sanitary fittings and a bathtub.
A secondary bedroom boasts of similar simplicity of style and tastes. It is adorned with a cot, upholstered in grey fabric, wooden wardrobe and wood flooring. Once the evening sets in, table lamps and ceiling mounted lighting features supply the necessary sparkle.
The shower room is decorated with understated mosaic wall, large mirror and a wooden vanity unit. It is built to fulfil all the requirements of a modern householder but nothing more. A wood panelled door provides access to the bedroom.
The beautiful terrace, blessed with stunning and panoramic views of the surrounding, more than makes up for a general lack of excitement within the four walls of any room. Comfy outdoor furniture like breakfast table, sofa and chairs grace the place. A view of the swimming and sundeck can also be obtained from this spot. Few lounge chairs ensure you do not wait for any special invitation to loll on and appreciate the clear blue sky of southern France.
To enjoy a closer view of the garden be prepared to walk a few paces. The sunny and breezy weather will be your constant companion in this tour. You will also be entertained by a host of Mediterranean trees and flowers. The garden is small but worth a visit. It is also a fine place to sit and meditate on the ebb and flow of life itself.