Conceptualisation: Futuristic home in the heart of a historic city

Ostozhenka is often dubbed as Moscow’s “Golden Mile.” If look around, you will find yourself surrounded by the facades of ornate art nouveau buildings. It once formed the heart of the city and still continues to be its cultural epicentre. This area was once frequented by the likes of Ivan Turgenev and Mikhail Bulgakov. Many of the city’s prominent institutions are also seen nestled in the century old buildings of Ostozhenka. The Moscow House of Photography is located here as is the Galina Vishnyevskaya Opera Centre. What’s more it is one of the hotbeds of Moscow real estate market.

Ostozhenka Park Palace itself possesses many of the features typical to an art nouveau building. The residential complex was completed in 2009 offering spacious accommodation in a number of its apartments. But nothing inside Ostozhenka Park Palace or in its surrounding will prepare you to encounter futurism as you are about to in this apartment whose details we are going to uncover today.