Conceptualisation: Futuristic home in the heart of a historic city

Ostozhenka is often dubbed as Moscow’s “Golden Mile.” If look around, you will find yourself surrounded by the facades of ornate art nouveau buildings. It once formed the heart of the city and still continues to be its cultural epicentre. This area was once frequented by the likes of Ivan Turgenev and Mikhail Bulgakov. Many of the city’s prominent institutions are also seen nestled in the century old buildings of Ostozhenka. The Moscow House of Photography is located here as is the Galina Vishnyevskaya Opera Centre. What’s more it is one of the hotbeds of Moscow real estate market.
Ostozhenka Park Palace itself possesses many of the features typical to an art nouveau building. The residential complex was completed in 2009 offering spacious accommodation in a number of its apartments. But nothing inside Ostozhenka Park Palace or in its surrounding will prepare you to encounter futurism as you are about to in this apartment whose details we are going to uncover today.
This futuristic apartment occupies 420 sq metres of Ostozhenka Park Palace residential complex. It exhibits a predominance of shiny white laminated surfaces duly balanced with wooden elements. Despite the availability of space, use of furniture and decorative features are minimal. However, care has been taken to induce a sense of comfort within its futuristic, if not slightly eccentric, frame. It is planned by Studio Maxim Rubtsov, an eponymous design firm of Maxim Rubtsov who boasts of considerable experience in the sphere of architecture and design.
The cosy white living room is marked by the presence of a modish sectional sofa, chair and coffee table. A grey area rug provides a suitable backdrop for the furniture. But the lighting fixture acts both as an essential and decorative element. Ceiling décor and introduction of wooden texture massively help in suitably tempering the atmosphere of the living room.
The narrow and oblong kitchen shares its space with the formal dining area. The designer used a combination of shiny white synthetic surface and matte wood to decorate its interior. The storage units are neatly tucked in the wall mounted cabinets. The worktops and a few other items of décor are simple, but sufficient for preparing a hearty family meal.
The dining space is defined by the presence of stylish chairs surrounding a wood top table. The cloud like lighting fixture, though trendy, is not exactly futuristic but has been invented in the last century. Shiny metallic elements create a remarkable interior throbbing with energy.
The master bedroom boasts of simpler décor and, thanks largely to the wooden floor and wall panels, a more amiable finish. Wardrobe, clad in white robe, occupies one of the corners. The bed is comfortable and upholstered in furnishings with cheery tones. Chairs and stools are available to sit on and have a heart to heart talk at any available opportunity.
The entertainment room is adorned with wood panelled walls. But the accent wall boasts of even more stylish décor. Cosy duo tone sofa and chairs provide sufficient space to enjoy a good movie or listen to some soulful tracks. This area has the potential of doubling up as a secondary bedroom if need be. Once realised, this place also aims to have sufficient greenery for creating a more gentle ambience.
The home office cum library is adorned with a combination of playful study table, chair, lighting fixture, comfortable sofa and metal coffee table resembling the trunk of a tree. The bookcases occupy an entire wall a part of which is snugly upholstered to give a stylish finish to the entire room.
This apartment has provisions for multiple bedroom suites one of which is decked up with a curvy platform bed. The wall décor, shiny coffee table, dresser and tv cabinet collaborate with the bed to give the room a futuristic appearance. A reclining chair is placed close to the window to have a sumptuous view of Ostozhenka’s elegant surrounding.
The en suite bathrooms show same lavish décor made prominent by the use of graceful wood panels, premium quality marble and surprisingly rustic furniture. The sanitary fittings are all prim white and of regular shape unlike the wooden boards that hold them. Lighting fixtures once again act as major ornamental feature of this private space.
The trendy shower room is defined by luxury wooden features, wash basin, mirror and meticulous wall décor. The curvaceous design makes it a unique space. Except for the wall mounted cabinet and a stool no other elements of furniture clutter the space.