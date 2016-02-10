Choosing the right mirror for your home

Call it a vanity, an essentiality or a mere aesthetic requirement, mirror is enjoying our unhindered affection for over 6000 years. The earliest known mirrors were shiny semi precious stones like obsidian or metallic objects like copper. However, it did not take long for our ancestors to conceive more ingenuous methods of creating mirrors. Some of the most beautifully framed handheld mirrors appear on the Greek vases now preserved in the museums. Quite a few ancient Chinese illustrations and sculptures of India also indicate how highly coveted mirrors were in those days.

Early Chinese mirror manufacturers used a silver mercury mixture on a solid surface to create a reflective glass. Venetian glass manufacturers replaced silver with tin. From early 19th century, Justus von Liebig began working with silvered glass mirrors. It quickly became fashionable and with some subtle differences continues to be so till date.

Mirrors have long ceased to be a simple object reflecting back our own selves. It is extensively used in interior design to induce an element of glamor in the ambience. When used tactfully large mirrors can create an illusion of expansiveness that serves well in our small apartments and houses. This guide will show you how to buy mirrors that answer your varied requirements.