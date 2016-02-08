The homify guide to bathroom flooring

Have you ever had to re-floor your bathroom, or perhaps chosen a flooring material for your new home or renovation? When it comes to bathrooms, there is nothing quite as daunting as flooring. Floors determine the overall aesthetic within a space, and picking the wrong one can be disaster for your newly refurbished wash space.

These days there are countless options, styles, materials, and designs on the market, it can be both baffling and a challenging knowing where to begin. Options such hardwood, tiles, vinyl, cork, and bamboo all come with advantages and disadvantages.

Today on homify we have selected nine of the most common bathroom flooring choices to help you choose the material that is right for you. Take a look at the examples below, and ensure you make the right decision when it comes to your domestic bathroom revamp or renovation.