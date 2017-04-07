Gardening and DIY: How to create the perfect garden for entertaining

Since the 1860s the British Monarch has been hosting garden parties at Buckingham Palace. Known as ‘breakfasts’, these events were held in the afternoon, and boasted the finest in tea, cakes, and perfect manicured gardens. Guests would don their finest for the twice yearly occasion while strolling the garden, schmoozing the company, and savouring the palace’s exquisite board of fare. Becoming a regular tradition, these events soon became exceptionally popular and were increased to a thrice yearly occasion, inviting individuals from all walks of life in recognition of public service to the empire. Given the garden party’s rather royal history, it is no wonder that these days outdoor entertaining is seen as an experience and a privilege.

When it comes to at-home entertaining, there are few places more exciting to host your shindig or soiree than a stylish and sophisticated outdoor space. The beauty with outdoor entertaining is its versatility. You can cater to many different events, and transform your space with the use of furniture, décor, and other stylish accoutrements. The options are virtually endless with a well-maintained garden; sit down dinners, cocktail parties, formal gatherings, and casual get-togethers are all easier to achieve than you may think.

Whether you are designing a compact space for a select few individuals, a casual relaxation space, or a full-blown garden party destination, take a look at our examples below for some handy hints and outdoor decorating inspiration.