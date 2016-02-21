How to Create a Magical yet Functional Nursery

When choosing a colour scheme for a baby room or nursery it is important to consider the vibe and atmosphere you want to achieve. Colour affects all humans in different ways and can be particularly significant when utilised in a baby’s room.

Red: Red is a bright passionate colour that evokes a sense of energy and vigour. It has been determined that red increases appetite, and can be used within a nursery to add a sense of warmth and vitality. If used excessively, red can create volatility, which is not ideal when nursing or trying to get baby to sleep!

Yellow: Yellow is one of the most popular colours for baby rooms. Cheerful and lively, yellow is often implemented as a pastel as it is extremely gender neutral. Be careful however as overly bright yellow can create anxiety.

Pink: Feminine and delicate, pink has always been associated with romanticism and youth. Naturally associated with being girly, this hue is also perfect for a boys’ room as it promotes calm and comfort.

Green: One of the most calming of all the hues, green is a good colour to utilise within an area of quiet contemplation. It also promotes learning, and is evocative of nature, meaning it will create peacefulness within the room.

Purple: The colour of royalty, purple is a gorgeous hue that exudes class and elegance. Both pastel hues as well as darker tones are popular, but should be used in conjunction with other shades to create balance.

Orange: Warm and snug, orange is a welcoming hue that should be used in moderation within the nursery as it is also quite enlightening and engaging. Perfect for a playroom, orange can help exude cosiness and comfort.

Blue: A tranquil and serene hue, blue is very popular for both boys and girls. Converse to red, blue discourages appetite, and should be used minimally in a nursing space. Cooling and healing, this tone is reminiscent of water, and can create a dreamy and delicate quality.

White: Innocent and natural, white is a go-to colour for many rooms in the home, but is particularly popular in a nursery. Remember that white will stain easily, and should be mixed with other hues to create interest.

Grey: Not usually a popular colour within a nursery, grey can actually work wonderfully to evoke emotion and thoughtfulness.

Brown: Earthy and grounded, this particular hue is excellent for evoking strength and natural relaxation.

Black: Black is an excellent contrast tone but should be employed minimally in a child’s bedroom as it is powerful and dramatic.