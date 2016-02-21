How to Create a Magical yet Functional Nursery

The majority of a new parent’s time is spent in the nursery or baby room. From changing diapers, dressing/re-dressing the child, nursing, and even playtime, a little one’s space needs to be a functional and enjoyable place. Whether you are a new parent, preparing for another child, or simply wanting to redecorate, there exists numerous options and elements to consider. One of the most common conundrum is the desire for a space that is both functional and efficient, while also looking stylish and tasteful.
Today on homify we are going to take a look at the main features within a nursery that influence the room’s overall aesthetic. Bassinets, cots, storage, chairs, colour schemes, artworks, accessories and lighting will be our focus, with an aim to create an easy go-to list of features that will transform the space from mediocre to marvellous. If you would like some tips, tricks, and helpful hints, take a gander at the following gorgeous images below, and be inspired to create a stylish space that will delight for years to come.
Probably one of the most obvious necessities for a new nursery or baby room, a bed, crib, bassinet, or cot is an absolute essential. The most important thing to consider is what will best suit your baby and their needs. Budget permitting many parents opt for a bassinet for the first few months of bringing the little one home. But what are the benefits, and is it at all necessary? If you are looking for a piece of furniture that will last a longer time, then the cot or crib is an obvious choice. Larger in size, you won’t need to buy another bed until the baby requires a more traditional style single bed. Bassinets or cradles however, will only last for the first few months, as the baby will outgrow the space. Bassinets are more mobile, allowing you to move your baby’s sleeping space depending on many different factors. Additionally, a bassinet or cradle is often warmer and easier to rock the little one to sleep. Cots on the other hand are larger, and have better air flow. They are also sturdier and can often have a more supportive mattress.
It comes down to individual choice in the end, with many parents opting for one or the other, and sometimes both. Whichever you choose, ensure you pick something that adheres and complies with the strict guidelines and standards for baby furniture.
Other than a place for your baby to sleep, storage is one of the most important considerations for a functional and stylish nursery. Before, during, and after your baby is born you will find you accumulate a large variety of necessities and goods. These will come from neighbours, family and friends that wish to help, as well as donations from those who have had babies. On top of all of the gifts and donations you will undoubtedly receive, you will most likely be buying many accessories, clothing, and toys yourself. Because of this it is essential you have a home for everything.
Baskets, cupboards, and drawers are a fabulous way to ensure everything has its own special place allowing for easy accessibility. Baskets are perfect if you need a space for commonly used items such as nappies, bibs, socks, or cloths.
When it comes to a nursing chair there are many different options. Rocking chairs are particularly popular as they offer a way to slowly rock your little one to sleep. Additionally, soft armchairs can be a lovely space for you to sit with your baby at any time.
you have chosen a chair, it is prudent to pick a table to sit next to it. This way you will have a space for a glass of water, a baby bottle, or somewhere to place your book if you are reading and nursing.
Wall art is a great way to transform a dull or dreary space in a wondrous and magical room for your baby. Amazing accessories are available these days, with a wide selection available for all manner of colour schemes and styles.
Art really pulls a room together is a great start if you want to quickly create a stylish theme and aesthetic. Think about muted hues paired with bright contrast to create interest within the space, without overwhelming the serene ambience. If you are having trouble choosing art for your child's nursery, chat to a professional interior designer and gain a little inspiration and design advice.
When choosing a colour scheme for a baby room or nursery it is important to consider the vibe and atmosphere you want to achieve. Colour affects all humans in different ways and can be particularly significant when utilised in a baby’s room.
Red: Red is a bright passionate colour that evokes a sense of energy and vigour. It has been determined that red increases appetite, and can be used within a nursery to add a sense of warmth and vitality. If used excessively, red can create volatility, which is not ideal when nursing or trying to get baby to sleep!
Yellow: Yellow is one of the most popular colours for baby rooms. Cheerful and lively, yellow is often implemented as a pastel as it is extremely gender neutral. Be careful however as overly bright yellow can create anxiety.
Pink: Feminine and delicate, pink has always been associated with romanticism and youth. Naturally associated with being girly, this hue is also perfect for a boys’ room as it promotes calm and comfort.
Green: One of the most calming of all the hues, green is a good colour to utilise within an area of quiet contemplation. It also promotes learning, and is evocative of nature, meaning it will create peacefulness within the room.
Purple: The colour of royalty, purple is a gorgeous hue that exudes class and elegance. Both pastel hues as well as darker tones are popular, but should be used in conjunction with other shades to create balance.
Orange: Warm and snug, orange is a welcoming hue that should be used in moderation within the nursery as it is also quite enlightening and engaging. Perfect for a playroom, orange can help exude cosiness and comfort.
Blue: A tranquil and serene hue, blue is very popular for both boys and girls. Converse to red, blue discourages appetite, and should be used minimally in a nursing space. Cooling and healing, this tone is reminiscent of water, and can create a dreamy and delicate quality.
White: Innocent and natural, white is a go-to colour for many rooms in the home, but is particularly popular in a nursery. Remember that white will stain easily, and should be mixed with other hues to create interest.
Grey: Not usually a popular colour within a nursery, grey can actually work wonderfully to evoke emotion and thoughtfulness.
Brown: Earthy and grounded, this particular hue is excellent for evoking strength and natural relaxation.
Black: Black is an excellent contrast tone but should be employed minimally in a child’s bedroom as it is powerful and dramatic.
Finally we are taking a look at the lighting for a baby room or nursery. Lighting should be subtle and warm, avoiding blue tones or cool fluorescents that can evoke a sense of separateness or distance. An interesting light fitting is a good way to create interest for your little one, and when paired with wall art and a stylish colour scheme is a good way to ensure you have a space that your baby enjoys. Furthermore, include lamps within your space. Lamps, both freestanding and table sitting are a gorgeous solution to ambient lighting, and work well to evoke warmth and comfort.
We hope this inspired you to create a gorgeous yet functional room for your baby. If you would like to continue reading, check out: Pregnant? How to organise a nursery in 9 months!