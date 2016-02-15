Furnishing an apartment: a beginners guide

So you've landed a new apartment, a blank canvas for you to imprint a little of your own decorating and design nous upon. But where does one begin? Planning, designing, and decorating an apartment can be a tricky task, and a common conundrum is how to consolidate all of your ideas into a workable and feasible concept. Welcome to homify’s ‘furnishing your apartment: 101’.

Decorating an apartment is a highly personal experience, and you may find that you have many thoughts that need to be united and fused before you embark on the actual transformation of your new apartment space. Contrariwise, you may find yourself lacking ideas and inspiration, awash in a sea of advice without any concrete plan or decorating concept. Never fear! Today we will be looking at a few simple elements that will help you to modify and decorate your space. Easy and simple guidelines that will form the basis of your new apartment interior, and assist in clearing any design blockages you may have. Considering the entrance, living room furniture, dining room table, kitchen, bed, bathroom, and balcony will be our focus, and while there are numerous aspects to contemplate, these fundamentals will help to get you on your way.

If you’d like some helpful hints, handy tips, and stylishly inspirational examples, check out the images below, and begin planning your refurbished or refreshed home with confidence and motivation.