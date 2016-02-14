Make your room pop with tiles!

When it comes to decorating a room there are numerous ways to ensure your space looks stylish, sophisticated, and aesthetically pleasing. Curtains, drapes, carpet, wall colour, and furniture are some of the more obvious elements and features that can be incorporated to influence the room’s overall ambience and atmosphere. One other popular, yet less common decorating instrument is the use of feature tiles.
But what are feature tiles exactly? Decorative tiles serve multiple purposes within the home, they enliven your domestic space, while offering a practical solution to both your flooring and your walls. Easy to clean, sanitary, and durable, tiles are often unfairly overlooked in favour of warmer materials such as timber or laminate. Feature tiles needn’t be relegated to just the bathroom either, they work wonderfully in almost every room of the house.
Adding colour, style, depth, and limited only by your imagination, tiles are an effortlessly chic addition to many domestic living zones within your dwelling. If you would like to see some gorgeous examples of interiors that have utilised decorative feature tiles, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration to brighten your abode today!
Flooring adds dynamism and contrast to your room. If you want to really make a room pop, the floor is a great place to begin. If you want to create warmth within your space, choose vibrant and cheery colours on the warmer side of the colour wheel. However, if you want to evoke a sense of spaciousness and openness, perhaps consider a cooler tone or hue.
When it comes to floor tiles there is an abundance of different material possibilities. Natural stone, marble, concrete, glass, ceramic, and even plastic tiles are available options. Think about the ambience and atmosphere you are attempting to create, and choose your tiles to correspond with this aesthetic.
Much like floor tiles, wall tiles make a huge impression within a room. They can exude classic charm, playfulness, style, fashion, or perhaps all of the above. If you want to make your room larger and increase its depth, textured feature tiles on the wall are a handy trick.
Smaller tiles give the illusion of a larger space, and help to ensure the walls feel larger and perceptibly further away. Plain flat walls often bring the space inward, and high gloss geometric shaped tiles can counter this, providing a compact space extra square metres.
When considering tiles to make your interior rooms really pop, you should think about different patterns and shapes. Kitchens, bathrooms, and entry ways look particularly fabulous with different shaped and coloured tiles, adding interest and a sense of unique beauty to your interior living zones. Moreover, they are easy to clean, further adding to their appeal.
If you are looking for a sophisticated approach choose geometric shapes that have stood the test of time. Think checkerboard, straight-lay, diagonal, pinwheel, basket weave, herringbone, or windmill. However, if you are thinking about going for something a little radical or unique, consider mural images, and interesting abstract shapes.
When we think of tiling we don’t necessarily consider tiling the ceiling. Ceilings are mostly painted, and tiles are reserved for floor and walls, however this is not always the case. Tiled ceilings can be especially common in shower rooms, as tiles add that extra waterproof barrier against condensation and humidity. Additionally, they add that finished look that many homeowners are looking for.
Tiling can be particularly arduous, especially if you are a beginner in the DIY scene. Tiling a ceiling is even more gruelling and problematic. If you are considering a tiled ceiling in any area of your home speak to a professional, and better yet, contract them to complete the job for you!
Glass tiles have only recently become a popular trend, although they have been around for thousands of years, as far back as 2500 BCE. There are different styles of glass tiles, and it is good to be aware of the advantages and disadvantages when employing them as a feature within your dwelling. Glass tiles are often thinner and more rigid than regular tiles or stone, making them susceptible to breakage when put under stress. However, they come in a wide variety of shapes, transparencies, colours, and can even be purchased as a combination with other materials such as stainless steel or porcelain.
Typically employed for walls, bathrooms, and as decorative elements throughout the home, glass tiles refract light, meaning they are perfect if you want to brighten your space, and inject a sense of energy into the room. Perfect for murals or other artistic designs, consider glass tiles if you are looking for a range of different styles and colours, with the ability to be altered and cut to fit virtually any area or nook.
Mosaics are probably one of the most common feature tiles used in decorating. They not only look wonderful when installed correctly, but can be put together in a range of different patterns and styles. Your imagination is really the only limiting factor when it comes to mosaic tiles, so think outside the box and create something fabulous.
This example is a wonderful illustration of the way mosaic tiles can be utilised and employed within one’s home. Look at the different pairing of colours and shapes, and the way the overall design is unique and stands out, while also subtly classic and tasteful.
We hope this Ideabook inspired you to install some interesting feature tiles in your home. If you would like to continue reading, we recommend checking out: The homify guide to bathroom flooring