Make your room pop with tiles!

When it comes to decorating a room there are numerous ways to ensure your space looks stylish, sophisticated, and aesthetically pleasing. Curtains, drapes, carpet, wall colour, and furniture are some of the more obvious elements and features that can be incorporated to influence the room’s overall ambience and atmosphere. One other popular, yet less common decorating instrument is the use of feature tiles.

But what are feature tiles exactly? Decorative tiles serve multiple purposes within the home, they enliven your domestic space, while offering a practical solution to both your flooring and your walls. Easy to clean, sanitary, and durable, tiles are often unfairly overlooked in favour of warmer materials such as timber or laminate. Feature tiles needn’t be relegated to just the bathroom either, they work wonderfully in almost every room of the house.

Adding colour, style, depth, and limited only by your imagination, tiles are an effortlessly chic addition to many domestic living zones within your dwelling. If you would like to see some gorgeous examples of interiors that have utilised decorative feature tiles, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration to brighten your abode today!