6 Modern Kitchen Must-Haves

The humble kitchen has come a long way since its inception during the Middle Ages. Back then cooking spaces were cramped, hot, and due to poor ventilation, prone to spontaneous ignition. These areas were a far cry from the luxury and opulence we see today, they were dangerous, cloistered, and highly undesirable places to spend one’s time. A general lack of education surrounding hygiene meant these small rooms were malodourous and unpleasant, completely at odds with the welcoming kitchen aesthetic that we see today. Moreover, it is because of these unpleasant food odours that kitchens were more often than not situated as far away from the living quarters as possible. From the early Middle Ages right up until the turn of the century, kitchens remained a hidden part of everyday life. They were shunned from the other more formal living areas of the home, until the ‘20s to ‘30s when the layout and floorplan of a dwelling began to change. Kitchens slowly became a living space in their own right, and instead of hiding, tucked away, they became a way to display wealth and sophistication.

Fast forward to today and our kitchens are a requisite must-have to contemporary life. They are open plan, sleek, and impressive. A large kitchen is often seen as a ‘trophy’, and something an individual or family can be proud to own. The modern kitchen is replete with a host of fabulous amenities, from large islands, walk-in pantries, and huge fridges to all manner of appliances. The 21st century household is proud of its kitchen, and individuals go to great lengths to ensure their cooking space is more than an area to simply prepare and cook food.

Today on homify we are taking a look at 6 common elements that produce the ultimate modern kitchen. From islands to open shelves, take a peek below for some inspirational interiors and fabulous cooking spaces.