7 Essentials of an elderly friendly home

Age may just be a number, but it is a number you need to take a serious note of when you are planning your retirement home, or, for that matter, a house for your parents or any other senior member of your family. Many countries have specific rules for buildings meant for senior citizens. Following them is one way of ensuring an elderly friendly dwelling. However, planning for an age friendly home requires a lot more preparation than that. Many elderly people share the same domain with younger members of the family.

In such cases, the existing structure needs sufficient modifications to allow comfort, safety, convenience and contended living condition for each occupant of the house. Though not intentionally so, modern structures can sometimes be biased towards young adults. You need to watch out for certain pitfalls that may cause considerable distress for the older family members. Following are some of the essentials that you need to keep in mind while designing a age friendly home.