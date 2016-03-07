An evergreen recipe for a romantic dining room décor

A couple’s life is strewn with many happy moments. Occasions for private celebrations are numerous and to arrange a candle light dinner it is not always necessary to have such elaborate events as the Valentine’s Day marked in red on the calendar. Also, it is hardly true that you will have to visit the nicest possible restaurant everytime you wish to have a romantic candle light dining experience. Having due preparedness at home helps in spending such delicious evenings right at one’s dining parlour.
You could be more impromptu in organising such homely events. Your beloved would love you for your ingenuous streak. Together you would be able to enjoy some of the most intimate dining experiences, something that will be difficult to have even in the fanciest restaurant of the town.
Don’t be so afraid of making mistakes while organising such an event at home. It is quite possible that none of you will have time to notice the beginner’s mistake, for you will be too busy exploring the depth of each other’s tender eyes. It will hardly take you any time to be an expert. Take care of these few unfussy steps and you will be ready to dine in a romantic ambience everyday if you wish to.
Clean up your dining room and the kitchen if they share the same space. If you maintain a scrupulously organised home, then you are already one step ahead of some of your friends. A clean and organised place speaks a lot about the habits of the householder and automatically creates a charming ambience. On the other hand, if this does not happen to be one of the likeable chores for you, please don’t cringe at the very thought of it. You are setting this place for a very special person, so be prepared to work a little harder than usual. Nobody likes to dining in an unhygienic and carelessly maintained place, much less two people planning to share a very special evening and in all probability many such memorable occasions here.
Bring out that beautiful table cloth that you have set aside for special days such as these. If your dining table boasts of marble top or is one with intricate designs it would not be fair to cover it with a table linen however beautiful. Spread a table runner instead. For glass top tables, decorative place holder mats are enough to spice up the looks.
If you do not seem to have anything appropriate for the moment spread a pretty scarf, beautiful shawl or a vintage throw. If you boast of considerable expertise in embroidery then you may put to use that skill of yours and create a gorgeous looking table cloth in a few days time. Fabric painting on a piece of white or suitable poplin cloth will also produce stellar effects.
This would be an intimate dining experience between you two. Even if you are inviting close friends for a special dinner you can afford to be a bit casual. Use dinnerware that you normally keep reserved for such special occasions. If those are microwave oven safe, then you may afford to warm the main course when everybody else is enjoying the bread or entree. Instead of placing all the spoons and forks at the very beginning, as you would do in a formal setting, consider bringing the dessert spoon with the dessert. Serve your food with a smile on your lips and twinkle in the eyes.
No special occasion can bear the absence of flowers. It can instantly cheer up any room. You can spread some rose petals on the table in the old fashioned way. Keep a vase full of roses, carnations or any other seasonal blooms that both of you seem to appreciate. Or, have potted plants like lavender or geranium. Do not limit this to the dining table only. Keep flowers in the corner of the dining room, side tables and on the kitchen counter.
Place candles. You may choose simple pillar candles, tapered ones in ornate candle holder or decorative wax figurines. Do not forget the small objects of table décor. A curious looking cheese board, a set of ornamental salt and pepper pot or coasters of interesting shapes may all be great accessories for your dining table. See how Olga Kulikovskaia-Ashby has given a golden touch to this tiny dining table. Select those items that are intrinsically cheerful and incorporates the atmosphere with the true essence of an irresistibly romantic day.
Place an area rug underneath or close to the dining table. You can select one with intricate designs and floral motifs or a cosy monochromatic one in complementary shade. It will induce the necessary warmth in the ambience and will brighten up the room with its sheer presence. Besides it will be comfortable to the feet, particularly if there is a nip in the air.
Dress up the accent wall with framed paintings, wall art or photographs. Select one or two prominent images or objects of décor. Overdoing it may create a sense of unnecessary clutter. You may even hang a gracefully framed mirror. This will make your dining room look more spacious too. If you are an avid gardener then you may select flowers and leaves from your garden to weave into a garland and decorate your walls with it. Vertical garden will look even more beautiful if you can manage some time out to build one. Enjoy this day and remember the words of Thich Nhat Hanh, “The most precious gift we can offer others is our presence. When mindfulness embraces those we love, they will bloom like flowers.”