Build an environment friendly home, be a friend of earth

2015 turned out to be the hottest year in recorded history breaking all records of just the year before. This year the temperature is expected to rise even further. Effects of global warming have already taken a toll on the Arctic atmosphere. Greater than half of Greenland’s surface ice has melted resulting in rising fears over rapidly increasing sea level. These statistics are no longer news to us. We are already aware of the severity of climate change. Human need and human greed have turned this once green planet into a cosmic body clothed in dust, smoke and every other kind of pollution.

Only time can tell whether this is now a cataclysm waiting to happen or, with several measures already in place and continuously being thought of, a disaster averted in the eleventh hour. Meanwhile, we need to brace ourselves and prepare our homes to counter the ill effects of the damages already done. While doing so we also need to ensure that no further injury is inflicted on this sick planet of ours.

Some very smart moves are already in place to counter the adverse effects of changing climate conditions and to make our houses more environment friendly. After all, eco conscious living is the need of the hour and is not a fanciful dream. The following suggestions would help you do the same in your home. We are all going to reap the benefits of every small step taken by each one of us to live in an ecologically responsible way.