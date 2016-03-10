Fabulous ideas of decorating an inviting hall

Great halls were prized possessions of many classical structures. Those were used for a number of purposes like public entertainment, private parties, ball room dancing and as waiting room for the visitors. Lack of sufficient space in modern houses, except for some age old structures still in existence, made halls like these nearly extinct. These are now reduced to a small room just in front on the main door. There functions are reduced to occasionally entertaining the passing acquaintances. Most of the contemporary urban apartments have barely any halls to speak of.

However small or big, we must take care to build ourselves an inviting hall. This is the first room of a building or an apartment that guests steps in and you already know how important the initial impression is. Also, according to feng shui a welcoming hall could prove to be your gateway to good fortune. You may prefer reading this in conjunction with the article here in which we have suggested means to create a hall when there seems to be no space for it. You can also share some of these tips with your near and dear ones. Every house may have a hall of different size and shape their decorative requirements do not vary that much.