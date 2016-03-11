How to design a hall when there seems to be no room for that

A welcoming hall is a prerequisite to any home. It creates an instant impression in the visitors’ minds and provides a space to linger on briefly before moving on to a different quarter of the building. In many cases it acts as a waiting room. A hall also shields the inner quarters and helps to protect the privacy of the home. But creating such an impressive hall is out of bounds for many. Lack of space in the modern homes is the primary reason behind this.

With city apartments shrinking in size by the day, creating a welcoming hall seems to be an elusive dream. Or, is it so? Probably, there are yet ways of creating a tiny hall just in front of the main entrance that you have not considered so far. Our today’s post is all about creating an inviting hallway where there is no space for it or seemingly so. If you already have a hall of reasonable size and just want to redecorate it you will find these suggestions particularly useful. So how can we create a charming hallway when there is no room for the same? Here is how: