Cool ways to effectively use your spare room

A spare room in your home may turn out to be a blessing in disguise. One of my neighbours, Mrs D, learned about this in a roundabout way. Her daughter was studying and then apprenticing in a major fashion house in Paris for last five years. Finally, last December she managed to save enough and open a shop of her own with the assistance of one of her mentors. Mrs D’s enjoyment at learning this was understandable. She was the most proud mother, even though, this has now permanently separated the two by a few thousand miles.

She got used to living this way for sometime. Moreover, being a very enterprising woman herself, she was already busy planning for a redecoration of her daughter’s now vacant room. She wanted to put it to good use. She now has time and space to hone some of her own hidden talents. She hopes this will keep her sufficiently busy to not feel the pangs of loneliness too much.

If you are having an empty room in your home which you are considering to utilise for some months, then this post is really for you. Any of these ideas, when applied properly, will make this a most rewarding renovation experience for you to have in the recent years.