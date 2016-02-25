How to Create a Corner for the Pleasure of Reading

If you are reading this, then most probably you are passionate about books. And we understand how important it is for you to have a reading corner which is cosy, refreshing and acts as a getaway from the rest of the world. Even if you are not an avid reader; a quaint reading corner with a few books or magazines can enhance the elegance and charm of your home.

Most often, modern apartments don’t offer enough space to have a full fledged library or study room. Or there may be an odd corner in your bedroom or living room, which you are not sure how to utilize satisfactorily. In both scenarios, putting together a reading sanctuary can be a very good idea. It can be as simple or as decorative as you please.

Here, we talk about the different aspects that you should definitely keep in mind when creating a reading corner. Find out all about the perfect seating, lighting, decor and much more.