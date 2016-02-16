Smart and contemporary alternatives to classical armoire

Classical armoire was the prized possession of many an aristocratic home. It still enjoys a loyal fan following among the connoisseurs of traditional furniture. Many houses still retain intricately designed wardrobe and armoire among their possessions of heirloom assets. But they are no longer considered the only means of storing your valuable items of clothing and accessories. Largely due to the lack of sufficient space in modern homes, these lavishly decorated pieces of furniture finally needed replacements. The heaviness of their material also made them less portable which did not suit the lifestyle of today’s globetrotting populace.

Modern designers came up with several ingenuous solutions keeping in the mind the requirements of the contemporary householders. Most of these may no longer boast of such meticulous detailing or opulent bronze gild, but they are more suited to the necessities of the contemporary apartments and small houses. Naturally, we are forced to look into these options and, often, after due surveying find pleasantly surprised at the availability of choices. So let us explore some of these options as storage solutions to clothing and accessories.