Indoor garden- a sanctuary of peace!

Closeness to nature refreshes our minds, helps us to forget the many struggles and disappointments of life, even if temporarily. The world seems beautiful and perfect with each one of us forming a precious part of a harmonious whole. As William Wordsworth suggested, “God made the flowers to beautify / The earth and cheer man’s careful mood / And he is happiest who hath power / To gather wisdom from a flower / And wake his heart in every hour / To pleasant gratitude.”

Unfortunately, such pleasures no longer come free, for many city dwellers they hardly come at all. With land prices soaring by the day, creating a garden of our own where we can sit in a quiet corner and hold mute conversation with our beloved companions, seem to be a utopian dream.

Despite the seemingly insurmountable odds all is not lost though. We can invite nature right within the four walls of our home and create an inner sanctuary. This is not only a fancy decorative idea, but a necessity in today’s world suffering severely from the effects of rapid urbanisation, industrialisation and deforestation. You may have already read some of the effects of the same in this article.

Yes, you will certainly need to strengthen your gardening skills, but the rewards will be beyond even your own expectations. This article will help you to begin the task of creating an interior garden.