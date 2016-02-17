Low Key Luxury by the Sea

If you are looking for a luxury beachside villa, a perfect seaside view and an abundance of space is a pretty good place to start. But that doesn't always guarantee you'll end up with a beautiful holiday home. Sometimes it needs a humble architect to realise that it's best to just get out of the way and let the natural benefits of the space dictate the form. And this is exactly what Spanish architect Rodrigo Huerta did.

The villa lies on a hill on the famous island of Ibiza, a popular holiday destination off the coast of Spain. It's on the quieter side of the island that is known for its sandy coves, beautiful weather and of course its relaxed, Mediterranean lifestyle. When you live in such a place, the location will always be the star. So this architect, decided to design a home around the concepts of sea, sun and simple living. The result is a home that is understated and undeniably luxurious.

To see how he approached the layout, come with us on a tour to learn more.