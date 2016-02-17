Low Key Luxury by the Sea

If you are looking for a luxury beachside villa, a perfect seaside view and an abundance of space is a pretty good place to start. But that doesn't always guarantee you'll end up with a beautiful holiday home. Sometimes it needs a humble architect to realise that it's best to just get out of the way and let the natural benefits of the space dictate the form. And this is exactly what Spanish architect Rodrigo Huerta did.
The villa lies on a hill on the famous island of Ibiza, a popular holiday destination off the coast of Spain. It's on the quieter side of the island that is known for its sandy coves, beautiful weather and of course its relaxed, Mediterranean lifestyle. When you live in such a place, the location will always be the star. So this architect, decided to design a home around the concepts of sea, sun and simple living. The result is a home that is understated and undeniably luxurious.
To see how he approached the layout, come with us on a tour to learn more.
At first glance, there's little to focus on but the sweeping view and this is exactly how it should be. But then we notice that there are almost no vertical lines from this angle. The simple, low-lying outdoor furniture, low brick wall and simple facade possess strong horizontal lines that emphasize the horizon. Horizontal lines are known to help ground and relax us. They suggest a strong connection with the earth.
In the living room we have simple, low-lying furniture for that relaxed, luxurious ambience. The materials are natural and there is a bright, breezy feel to the room. While the entire wall to the right could have been made from glass, a couple of full-length glass doors have been used instead. There's plenty of space outside if you wish to immerse yourself in the view. But sometimes we need the privacy of an interior room.
In the bedroom we have a spectacular view of the sea. But there's nothing grand or intimidating about this space. The bedroom has been kept relatively small in favour of keeping the outdoor areas large. There's a hand-woven textile feature above the bed with soft, warm colours. It would have been easy to get carried away with the glitz of such an incredible location and create a showpiece home. But here, the luxurious elements have been toned down in favour of a more intimate space. This is a cosy bedroom.
In the open plan kitchen/living room, we have a sense of the humble height of the home. This is inline with the horizontal, expansive, wide feel that is so grounding in this home. A natural wooden dining table and mute, textured light fittings complete the homely look. From here we can also see how the kitchen has been situated for access to three separate eating areas. There is the outdoor dining setting on the left, the indoor dining table in the foreground and behind the kitchen island we can see yet another, enclosed outdoor area. The setting may be cosy, but we are in Spain here and culinary life is important!
The ensuite bathroom is streamlined with the unbroken line of a wall to wall bench. The mute colours, stone finishes and an earthy palette adds that sophisticated look that is so popular at the moment. Minimal textured decorations made from wood and stone add warmth to the space. There may be no window, but a long mirror reflects a huge amount of light into the room.
And finally we come to the star of the home - the outdoor spaces! Here we have a lap pool and three separate outdoor seating areas—and that doesn't include the line of cushions on the low stone-wall. The outdoor lighting is subdued and confined to the terrace, the plants and a low recessed wall light. This is luxurious living at its finest.
