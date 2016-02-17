Pep up your tv room, have a great viewing experience

TV room – a ubiquitous part of every modern house. Despite the huge popularity of other media, tv continues to be the primary source of entertainment in our daily lives. Movie buffs adore it. Sports lovers cannot think of living without it. Those who prefer to stay updated about the affairs of the world cannot imagine staying long away from it.

Many houses decorate their living room in such a way that it serves the purpose of a media room as well. Those who want to have the pleasure of movie going right at home and can afford a space for that, build a dedicated home theatre. In either case building a media room requires maximum planning. This ensures,

- better viewing experience,

- appropriate use of every inch of available space without causing any clutter,

- and necessary privacy to watch your favourite shows without disturbing the rest of the house.

So let us begin our discussion of decorating the tv room the right way.