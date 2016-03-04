A Forest Home amongst the Tree-tops

This spectacular tree-top home is located in the forests of Pinamar, a town on the coast of Argentina. It takes a special approach towards its environment by both embracing the vertical lofty ambience of forest and allowing the aesthetics of the natural surroundings to flow through and inform the interior spaces.

The structure is composed of three linear partitions composed of raw concrete and natural dark timber. Light flows through the lower levels unimpeded so the interior of the construction and the surrounding forest form one continuous space. As the architect wrote, 'the limit is the forest'.

It can be a challenge to create a home that is both distinctive in its presence and yet so closely defining by its surroundings. Perhaps ATV architects have succeeded in doing just this because of their approach. They were interested in the feeling of creating a world within a world. To see how this been realised, come with us on a tour of this very unique forest home.