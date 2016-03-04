A Forest Home amongst the Tree-tops

This spectacular tree-top home is located in the forests of Pinamar, a town on the coast of Argentina. It takes a special approach towards its environment by both embracing the vertical lofty ambience of forest and allowing the aesthetics of the natural surroundings to flow through and inform the interior spaces.
The structure is composed of three linear partitions composed of raw concrete and natural dark timber. Light flows through the lower levels unimpeded so the interior of the construction and the surrounding forest form one continuous space. As the architect wrote, 'the limit is the forest'.
It can be a challenge to create a home that is both distinctive in its presence and yet so closely defining by its surroundings. Perhaps ATV architects have succeeded in doing just this because of their approach. They were interested in the feeling of creating a world within a world. To see how this been realised, come with us on a tour of this very unique forest home.
Slabs of raw, unpolished concrete form the walls, floors and support beams of this home. And yet, the result is not harsh. The architects saw the slabs almost as levels of tectonic plates, reminiscent of the raw layers of the earth's crust. The support beams almost run parallel to the vertical trunks of the trees. The lower level is open and the upper layer is enclosed in glass. Light and air flow through the space. The result is an ethereal facade that almost seems to float in the forest.
As we move around the building, we come into the open plan living, dining and kitchen area. A series of bi-folding doors have been pushed back to eliminate the barriers between the forest and the home. This is the main access point of the home.
The surrounding woodlands are composed of maritime pines, acacias perfumed flower, cortaderas and eucalyptus, among other native species. The vast open wall allows the shadows of these trees to fall on the concrete floor and create shadow patterns reminiscent of Japanese shadow art. In the background, we can see the timber patio that has been built to enclose some existing tree trunks.
Moving to the other side of the open plan living room, we see the wooden dining table with unique wooden bi-folding doors. The vertical slats almost mimic the shapes of the tree trunks and allow for light and air to flow through the space. The effect is rustic, contemporary and warm.
To our left we have a good view of the contemporary rustic kitchen and the rest of the open plan layout. The area is striking in its simplicity and uniformity of materials. There is just raw concrete, rich golden wood and endless vast, horizontal lines that are left unbroken. The rustic kitchen for example is so seamlessly integrated into the larger living space that it barely registers. But there is plenty of warmth and variety nonetheless. The undulating grain in the wood finishes is striking and natural.
As we move up the glassy staircase, we gain a sense of the relationships between the materials. The wooden wall here is the central support that runs through both floors, almost acting like a tree trunk. On either side of this wooden wall are glass walls. There's something ethereal in the feel of the space. It seems to runs counter to the idea of exterior walls as barriers.
After moving through the hallway with wood on one side and glass on the either, we come to the bedroom. Glass walls on two sides allow for another view of the surrounding forest. There is a simple, outdoor balcony, a concrete pillar for privacy, and not much else except light and nature. If you lived in this kind of natural luxury, perhaps this is all the privacy you might need!
