A Stylish Modular Home in Italy

This simple, modular home has a contemporary flat roof, expansive entertaining areas and a warm, natural ambience. It's surprising then to learn that it was constructed as prefabricated housing.
Modular or prefabricated homes are built in factories and transported to building sites where they are assembled very quickly and cheaply. In the past, they were often temporary dwellings and there wasn't as much emphasis on the quality of the design or aesthetics. Some prefabricated homes were even known for their bland uniformity.
But in recent years, modular homes have really flourished. People have come to appreciate the fact that they are vastly more energy efficient than older homes. Contemporary designs have also become much simpler and stylish homes like the one we will examine are increasingly difficult to distinguish from any other. Of course, it helps when you have Eiland, an architecture team that fuses all this with the latest trends in contemporary design.
So let's get on with exploring this stylish modular home. Let's go!
Casa Unifamiliare is a single story family home. It is laid out in an L-shape and has a large entertaining area with nice variety of finishes on the facade. The compact, flat roofed shape may be simple, but the exterior is not closed in or opaque. Instead we have two elegant vertical panels of timber to enclose the mass on the left. On the right we have a white, outdoor curtain that has been used to close off the open plan entertaining zones.
From this angle we have a good view of the two outdoor entertaining areas and the solid and simple construction. As shown here, modular homes like this convey just as much luxury as any other home. One important point is to consider the compact layout and large sliding glass doors. This reduces energy consumption when it comes to heating and cooling the home.
We love the exposed wooden ceiling beams in the open plan living and kitchen area. The natural, soft textures of the wood add the kind of rustic touch that was often missing from older style modular homes. The cream ceiling adds to the gentle touch and works well to offset the white, white walls. From this angle, we can also see how simply the kitchen has been designed. There is just one large kitchen island and a small bench against the rear wall.
From this angle we have a better view of the kitchen island. It is generously proportioned and fitted with a double sink and cooktop. This is a great way to design a small kitchen in a minimalist fashion. The kitchen island can be accessed from all four sides, while also acting as a storage unit.
For our final picture, we will take a closer look at the wraparound porch and timber deck. From here we can see the white curtain that is used as a partition. It provides privacy and shade for the inner area, while also allowing the occupants privacy from within the home. But most importantly, it allows the inhabitants to take full advantage of the natural light. It is used to heat the space when needed and the white curtain allows for additional insulation during winter.
But one of our favourite features here is the corner, glass wall. It is super stylish and completely defies the old ideas around prefabricated housing.
