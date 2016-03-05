A Stylish Modular Home in Italy

This simple, modular home has a contemporary flat roof, expansive entertaining areas and a warm, natural ambience. It's surprising then to learn that it was constructed as prefabricated housing.

Modular or prefabricated homes are built in factories and transported to building sites where they are assembled very quickly and cheaply. In the past, they were often temporary dwellings and there wasn't as much emphasis on the quality of the design or aesthetics. Some prefabricated homes were even known for their bland uniformity.

But in recent years, modular homes have really flourished. People have come to appreciate the fact that they are vastly more energy efficient than older homes. Contemporary designs have also become much simpler and stylish homes like the one we will examine are increasingly difficult to distinguish from any other. Of course, it helps when you have Eiland, an architecture team that fuses all this with the latest trends in contemporary design.

So let's get on with exploring this stylish modular home. Let's go!