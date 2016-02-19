Choose the Perfect Feng Shui Colour for Your Bedroom

Since the moment we are born till the day we die, our life is filled with countless colours of innumerable shades. While some of them make us feel cheerful and inspired, others impact us in a not so favourable way. It has a lot to do with who we are, what we are going through and what we desire. So naturally, in the ancient Chinese art of Feng Shui, colour plays a powerful role especially when it comes to your home. Walls and ceilings painted in certain hues, or furnishing in specific tones, can infuse your house with positive energy and bring good fortune.

Now, the bedroom is particularly a space where the use of colours should ideally follow the principles of Feng Shui. This is that part of your abode, where you relax, sleep, dream, ruminate, and express your passion. And using the right colours can transform your bedroom into an oasis of serenity, rejuvenation, optimism and bliss. They can keep all your anxieties and stress at bay, and offer you mental and physical peace. So let’s find out what different colours can do for you.