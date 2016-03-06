Your browser is out-of-date.

A classic home for the twilight years

April Kennedy
Casa de Campo en Pilar, Parrado Arquitectura
This newly constructed home in Buenos Aires evokes images of grand old country homes in Britain and Argentina.

The owners are an older couple intending to use the home as their retirement residence. They wanted a home with elegance, timelessness and a sense of tradition. They also asked for a relatively small space (145 metres square) that was simple to navigate, without losing the sense of a larger home. Finally, they wanted to start with a single-level home, but allow for the seamless addition of a second level to increase the market value at a later date.

The architect Marcela Parrado obliged by creating a home with one bedroom, two bathrooms and two porches. She has used all the ornamentation of classic period features without losing the convenience of a relatively simple layout.

The final result is both classic and incredibly practical. Come with us to explore just some of the gorgeous traditional features!

A castle-like facade

This warm and simple colonial entrance offers the ornate features that are so common in period architecture. The one single and subtle difference is the style of windows. Although they are mostly shaped according to the period, they are slightly oversized and contain no dividing panels. This allows for a modern abundance of light to flood the interior.

Note the height of the gables on either side of the entrance. We will explore how they have affected the interior architecture in a moment.

Homely front porch

Here we will take a closer look at the front porch. The column is made from cast iron and the plate glass is a reference to traditional English homes. The double front doors have iron detailing and the use of older style lamps gives the home a timeless air. From here we can also see how simply the exterior has been landscaped. This allows for the home to be maintained with minimum fuss.

Open-plan, double-height kitchen & living area

In the open-plan living room we get a good sense of the grand spatiality created by the double height of the gables. This is a clever solution to the request for a humble sized home, without losing the sense of spaciousness the owners really wanted to maintain. The exposed wooden beams and colonial-style fans really add an old-world charm to the space.

Simple, low maintenance kitchen

In the kitchen, we have a very straightforward layout. The window is simple, contemporary and mirrors the shape of the kitchen benches. Glossy black kitchen countertops blend into the old-world style of the home and add an elegant ambience. Note that this is a perfectly functional kitchen without any wall cabinets whatsoever. Perhaps this was a style choice, but it's certainly a practical one for a couple thinking of the restrictions of old age.

Cosy rear porch

Most of us would consider ourselves lucky if we had the chance to grow old gracefully with our significant other. If you are so blessed, you'll certainly want to savour a peaceful retirement in a natural setting. This might be just the place. This large and generous rear porch offers seamless access to the back garden. There isn't a single step up or down and the comfortable armchairs promise hours of relaxing bliss.

If you enjoyed this Ideabook, we reckon you'll love: A home far from the madding crowd.

What do you think of this deluxe retirement home? Let us know in the comments below!

