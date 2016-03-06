A classic home for the twilight years

This newly constructed home in Buenos Aires evokes images of grand old country homes in Britain and Argentina.

The owners are an older couple intending to use the home as their retirement residence. They wanted a home with elegance, timelessness and a sense of tradition. They also asked for a relatively small space (145 metres square) that was simple to navigate, without losing the sense of a larger home. Finally, they wanted to start with a single-level home, but allow for the seamless addition of a second level to increase the market value at a later date.

The architect Marcela Parrado obliged by creating a home with one bedroom, two bathrooms and two porches. She has used all the ornamentation of classic period features without losing the convenience of a relatively simple layout.

The final result is both classic and incredibly practical. Come with us to explore just some of the gorgeous traditional features!