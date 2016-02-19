A Bold Facade with a Bright Interior

There are imposing homes with spectacular facades that don't really live up to their promise. But this contemporary home in Argentina is certainly not one of them.
The residence is composed of bold concrete panels, natural stone and copious amounts of glass. It is a newly built weekend home with a generous layout of 220 metres square spread over two levels. The facade is bold, startling and completely envelops the home to create a very private interior. At the same time, the home opens up to embrace the natural benefits of the area at the rear of the property. It lies on the edge of a river and the layout provides direct and easy access to the water.
The architects Speziale Linares deliberately kept the layout of the home quite compact, so as to allow for lots of outdoor entertaining areas. So let's get on with exploring this very unique home.
The contemporary facade is composed of a simple mass with a thick ribbon of concrete that appears to be suspended mid air. It wraps around the front garden area and creates a sense of containment around the home.
The architects deliberately kept the entire building quite compact so they could locate the home in the middle of the property. This allowed them to preserve the large back garden and create more outdoor space at the front of the home.
Moving under the facade, we turn to inspect the front garden. The architects said they used the ribbon facade contain the transition between the indoor and outdoor spaces. Here we have a sense of how the loose bold shapes work to create a sort of psychological boundary around the space.
The facade of the main residence is composed of broad strokes or masses. A single, minimalist concrete path leads to the unadorned front door. A reflective pond adds a lightweight sophisticated touch. One of the most intriguing aspects of this home is that there is just one, low horizontal window below eye level.
On entering the home, we are struck by the surprisingly bright and minimalist interior. Simple slabs of concrete and vast expanses of glass have been used to create a minimalist interior with lots of clean, uninterrupted lines.
While the front wall offers lots of privacy, the bright, open quality has been created with the addition of large swathes of glass. Most of this light comes from the glass wall at the rear of the building. But there is also a whole lot of light coming from another source.
Skylights are located in different places all over the roof to capture sunlight from east to west throughout the day. The main living area is of double height, and there are copious windows throughout the space. The ambience in the room is impressive as the vertical spaces promote feelings of awe and inspiration.
The back of the home gives us a good sense of the overall structure. The home is contained, yet completely open to the elements. This is one home composed of the simple beauty of light, sun and a beautiful sense of vertical space.
