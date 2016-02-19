A Bold Facade with a Bright Interior

There are imposing homes with spectacular facades that don't really live up to their promise. But this contemporary home in Argentina is certainly not one of them.

The residence is composed of bold concrete panels, natural stone and copious amounts of glass. It is a newly built weekend home with a generous layout of 220 metres square spread over two levels. The facade is bold, startling and completely envelops the home to create a very private interior. At the same time, the home opens up to embrace the natural benefits of the area at the rear of the property. It lies on the edge of a river and the layout provides direct and easy access to the water.

The architects Speziale Linares deliberately kept the layout of the home quite compact, so as to allow for lots of outdoor entertaining areas. So let's get on with exploring this very unique home.