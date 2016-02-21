6 Creative Ways to make the most of your Flat Roof

If your flat roof is connected from the living room or has a staircase leading up to it, you can also convert it into a new room. A sunroom, done up with glass walls and lots of creepers growing all over it, and colourful curtains, is something you can enjoy over weekends and during lazy afternoons. Also, when you have a larger gathering of people at home, you can throw open the doors and enjoy a rooftop party in the quiet serenity of this room. Pretty fairy lights hung up in corners would also make it a beautiful space in the evenings. Another option for creating a new room would be to place a readymade or pre-fabricated gazebo and do it up with benches lining the sides and lots of plants and throw pillows strewn around it. A table in the middle for a quick game of Scrabble or a Sunday brunch is just what the doctor ordered too! Don’t forget to do up the staircase or passage leading up to it with some pots and plants.

We hope you have enjoyed reading up on our options for your flat roof and are now inspired to create something new and useful for yourself and your family to enjoy! And while you get busy deciding on the option you want, do remember to do a little research on the safety and utility of pieces especially where there are water and sharp edges at play.