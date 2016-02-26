A simple guide to create a peaceful yoga and meditation space

Life is becoming increasingly frantic. Each one of us is supposed to shoulder a number of responsibilities and successfully act out multiple roles almost simultaneously. Maintaining a healthy mind and body is a prerequisite to successfully steer ourselves through life’s treacherous alleys. It is precisely for these reasons that we are compelled to look for various means of harnessing the peace within. The ancient practices of yoga and meditation help us to do just that.

It does not ask you to invest in heavy equipments of physical exercises or enrol in high profile outlets or gyms – though you are free to do so if you wish to – but it needs you to invest time and energy in developing your own self. As you advance in this path you learn to master your own senses and cease to be a slave to them. The tribulations of the world outside do not create as much perturbation as before.

Though you do not need to buy any equipment to practice yogic poses and meditation, you need to prepare your immediate surroundings a little bit so that it does not create any kind of hindrances during the initial stages of your practice. Today, we will learn how to prepare a corner of your home in such a way that helps you to train in yoga and meditation.