A simple guide to create a peaceful yoga and meditation space

Life is becoming increasingly frantic. Each one of us is supposed to shoulder a number of responsibilities and successfully act out multiple roles almost simultaneously. Maintaining a healthy mind and body is a prerequisite to successfully steer ourselves through life’s treacherous alleys. It is precisely for these reasons that we are compelled to look for various means of harnessing the peace within. The ancient practices of yoga and meditation help us to do just that.
It does not ask you to invest in heavy equipments of physical exercises or enrol in high profile outlets or gyms – though you are free to do so if you wish to – but it needs you to invest time and energy in developing your own self. As you advance in this path you learn to master your own senses and cease to be a slave to them. The tribulations of the world outside do not create as much perturbation as before.
Though you do not need to buy any equipment to practice yogic poses and meditation, you need to prepare your immediate surroundings a little bit so that it does not create any kind of hindrances during the initial stages of your practice. Today, we will learn how to prepare a corner of your home in such a way that helps you to train in yoga and meditation.
Yoga imposes no restriction on you about the selection of a proper site. It is partly because, knowingly or unknowingly, you are practising yoga all the time – through your daily chores, at your studies and even while nurturing your loving relationships. But to perform asanas (poses) and mudras (hand gestures) or while trying to calm your mind during a meditation session it is better to be at a place where there is no outside disturbances. Create a sufficient space on the floor so that you do not hurt yourself against the walls, furniture etc. Make sure the place is airy so that you do not get exhausted soon. You will build your stamina over a period of time and these things will cease to bother you then. But in the beginning you will require assistances from your surroundings.
Make sure the spot chosen by you has large windows for proper ventilation and circulation of natural light. As a source of natural warmth and vigour, sun is being adored through ages. Proper circulation of light prevents unwanted build up of moisture and foul odour in the interior of your meditation room. If such outlets are not feasible or are insufficient, arrange for exhaust fans, ceiling fans and other means of artificial ventilation. The lack of oxygen in any confined space can cause severe stress on the mind and body.
Flooring materials like hardwood, cork, bamboo, engineered wood or terracotta tiles are ideal for a space like this. These materials are soft and organic. The health benefits of natural materials such as these are manifold. In case of any accidental fall they do not cause severe damages. Compared to cheap porcelain and synthetic materials, these options are more sustainable. When due care is taken to preserve them, hardwood, bamboo etc would last for ages. You may also consult the merits and demerits of different types of flooring materials here.
Select a thick organic mat or wall to wall carpet to practice on. The soft surface is friendlier to your body and does not any injuries, sprains etc due to practicing on the hard surface. Moreover, by insulating the floor it helps in conserving the physical energy. Though synthetic yoga mats are a rage nowadays, it is neither adequate in proportion nor is healthy for prolong use. Handmade cotton mats, woollen blankets etc offer excellent choices. These are mostly available at home making it unnecessary for you to spend money on having a brand new yoga mat. If you have reasonable skills of needle work you can make a cotton mat at home recycling your old but clean bed sheets and stoles. Make sure it is sufficiently thick and non slippery.
Do not unnecessarily stuff the place with furniture and decorative items. It can create a sense of clutter. You may hurt yourself while practising your poses. If you are using a corner of your bedroom, living room or terrace make sure to move all the furniture away to a safe distance before you begin your daily training. You are essentially eliminating any possible sources of distraction and for a brief period of time trying to concentrate only on yourself.
Use a subtle colour palette to create a peaceful atmosphere devoid of any excitability. Remove mirrors, they may make you overly conscious of your surroundings. Get rid of other prominent objects of décor that can be reasons behind any kind of distraction.
Whenever, you manage some time out take a stroll in the garden. Closeness to nature makes us aware of the many daily blessings of life that we tend to overlook in our hurry. It is a natural way of calming your mind. In fact, you can arrange an outdoor yoga and meditation space in your own backyard. This oriental garden planned by Cherry Mills Garden Designs has several nooks fit for practicing yoga and meditation undisturbed by anything or anybody.
Spread your mat on a soft bed of green grass early in morning or late in the afternoon and begin training your mental and physical muscles. If you do not boast of any such space at your residence, think of visiting the local public parks from time to time. Pay a visit to the countryside once in a while to refresh your mind. You can also create an indoor garden to sit beside and meditate on. In time, with regular and sincere practice, you too will reap the benefits that you are seeking for yourself.