6 ways to have a sexier home

A sexy decor means different things to every one of us. Some may love red candles, hot colour schemes and super glitzy decorations, while others may find the simple charm of a rustic interior heart-stoppingly alluring.
Whatever your preference, all sexy homes have one thing in common. They all ooze sensuality. They are filled with attractive scents, tastes and things that are soft to the touch. They have the special ability to carry us away from the outside pressures of life and encourage us to focus on the voluptuous sensory indulgences of home life. For inspiration, just think of a classic Mediterranean home with vibrant tiles and plush outdoor entertaining areas that encourage lounging about and enjoying the simple pleasures of food, sun, wine and dance.
A sexy home engages all the senses and extends all the way from the red hot bedroom to the tiniest little corner nook. The kitchen will have the special open quality that encourages you to cook together, the outdoor entertaining areas have that magical quality to encourage long and intimate conversations and the bedroom well… you'll need to wait for that!
To get you started, we've compiled 6 luscious tips on how to create a more sensual, sexier home. Come with us if you dare.
Ditch the formal window dressings and create a loose, romantic look with sheer curtains that float in the breeze. For privacy, think of layering a bunch of sheer curtains for a less constrained and more free and easy approach.
In the bed, think satin sheets, a good comforter and sheets with a high thread count. Fabric should be soft and comforting on the skin. It needs to let your skin breathe so natural materials are best.
Nothing quite kills the romantic atmosphere like a fluorescent globe that resembles convenience store lighting! So kill the blue and cold lights and tone your lighting scheme right down. As in, lower the light level. Install dimmers wherever possible so you can instantly change the mood when needed.
Wall lamps, floor lamps, or even just a combination of LED strip lights. Think of how you can create little pools of light. Dim, golden lighting won't just be easy on your eyes and help everyone relax, it's an incredibly flattering light as well.
Essential oils are a must for any romantic home. Most people think of them for their therapeutic benefits, but essential oils have been used since ancient times as an aphrodisiac. Our sense of smell can evoke deep, ancient memories and awaken powerful feelings. So it's not surprising to discover that when you inhale an essential oil, it stimulates the area of the brain where moods and emotions are governed.
True, essential oils can get very expensive, so they are usually combined or extended with other oils. Popular oils include sandalwood, ylang ylang, patchouli, rose and neroli. A few drops could easily be added to massage oil, candles or the bath. If you are thinking of a room diffuser and don't want anything too new-agey, consider something like this minimalist diffuser by RXTN.
To keep the mundane routines of life at bay, invest in some great candles. The ritual of lighting the candles and filling your home with the flickering lights will help create a sense of occasion. The golden light is also great for layering and adding a soft, decorative touch to your lighting scheme.
Mirrors add that ethereal quality to a room. Use them to reflect a picturesque view or even your low lighting. A large mirror full of shadowy light will add that mysterious ambience that can really make a home that little bit more fanciful and larger than life.
Your mirrors don't need to necessarily hanging on the wall though. Think mirrored furniture, ceilings or even a collection of beautiful little mirrors in old world frames. Something like this decorative mirror artwork adds a lovely, romantic twinkle to the bedroom.
A study by French academics showed that women were more likely to give their number to a man when romantic music was playing in the background. However you feel about this kind of research, there are few people who doubt that music has a powerful ability to transform our mood and stimulate our emotions.
These days it's easier than ever to set up a home audio system that allows you to control the music from every room. Multi-room audio systems are available without the hassle of installing dedicated wiring—you can even control them from a smart phone.
Buying a good sound system can be notoriously expensive. It's a huge subject, so we'll just point out one key piece of advice here. Don't get caught up in buying a fancy receiver with lots of features. Spend most of your budget on speakers.
