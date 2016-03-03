6 ways to have a sexier home

A sexy decor means different things to every one of us. Some may love red candles, hot colour schemes and super glitzy decorations, while others may find the simple charm of a rustic interior heart-stoppingly alluring.

Whatever your preference, all sexy homes have one thing in common. They all ooze sensuality. They are filled with attractive scents, tastes and things that are soft to the touch. They have the special ability to carry us away from the outside pressures of life and encourage us to focus on the voluptuous sensory indulgences of home life. For inspiration, just think of a classic Mediterranean home with vibrant tiles and plush outdoor entertaining areas that encourage lounging about and enjoying the simple pleasures of food, sun, wine and dance.

A sexy home engages all the senses and extends all the way from the red hot bedroom to the tiniest little corner nook. The kitchen will have the special open quality that encourages you to cook together, the outdoor entertaining areas have that magical quality to encourage long and intimate conversations and the bedroom well… you'll need to wait for that!

To get you started, we've compiled 6 luscious tips on how to create a more sensual, sexier home. Come with us if you dare.