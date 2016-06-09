A luxurious Brazilian home with style

Brazilian design and architecture has a reputation for being flamboyant, and this stylish family home by architect Livia Martins certainly lives up to the promise.

This two-level home in Brazil offers a unique combination of contemporary minimalism and Brazilian sophistication. While minimalist interiors are often associated with subdued palettes, this is one home that has managed to combine a contemporary minimalism with a vibrant look all of its own.

From the home bar to the beige kitchen and tartan-powered bedroom, there is an abundance of patterns and plenty of flair. But it's all contained or perhaps restrained by a strong grid-like design and a controlled palette. For the final sophisticated touch, vast expanses of glass and glossy finishes have been scattered throughout the home.

To learn more, come with us on a tour where we will explore its features through a series of lovely photos.