Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A luxurious Brazilian home with style

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist houses
Loading admin actions …

Brazilian design and architecture has a reputation for being flamboyant, and this stylish family home by architect Livia Martins certainly lives up to the promise.

This two-level home in Brazil offers a unique combination of contemporary minimalism and Brazilian sophistication. While minimalist interiors are often associated with subdued palettes, this is one home that has managed to combine a contemporary minimalism with a vibrant look all of its own.

From the home bar to the beige kitchen and tartan-powered bedroom, there is an abundance of patterns and plenty of flair. But it's all contained or perhaps restrained by a strong grid-like design and a controlled palette. For the final sophisticated touch, vast expanses of glass and glossy finishes have been scattered throughout the home.

To learn more, come with us on a tour where we will explore its features through a series of lovely photos.

A facade with elegant geometry

Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist houses
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

This lovely facade offers great combination of rectangular shapes. They have been stacked, spaced and lined up to provide a huge variety of interest. They have also been presented in a variety of materials, from the tall glass windows to the wooden panels above the door and the stone panels. What's interesting is how the grid-like design has been extended into the front garden landscaping and paving areas. It just goes to show that warmth, variety and interest can be created without a single curve or circle.

Patterns galore

Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist dining room
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

Inside the home we are hit with a huge variety of patterns. There are two different rugs, geometric patterns on one wall, a chandelier throwing lines of line and circular artworks on another wall. But furniture is of the one style and has been arranged in a grid-like fashion. This is a living room with lots of activity and interest, but there's nothing chaotic about it.

Streamlined high-gloss kitchen

Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist kitchen
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

This large beige kitchen has a huge array of cabinetry to cover up every conceivable excuse for clutter. Large dark smoky sliding glass doors have been used to cover the pantry area and the end result is a kitchen with an incredibly streamlined look.

Chic home bar

Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

When it's time for after-dinner drinks, why not retreat to the home bar? This home bar has been furnished in beige to continue the colour theme from the kitchen. A strip of LED lights has been installed under the bar. This lights up the small patterned tiles. For the final sophisticated touch, gold drop lights have been added. This could almost be a small bar in a glitzy hotel.

Double showers and an expansive bathroom

Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist style bathroom
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

This huge bathroom has two large basins, a large bathtub with spa jets and a huge glass shower screen to cover the shower for two. As is common with contemporary homes, the walk-in shower has no lip. 

The dark brown walls are interspersed with panels of cream. As in the rest of the home, these are presented as strong geometric blocks of colour. 

Tartan-powered bedroom

Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist nursery/kids room
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

If you love tartan like this child obviously does, there's no reason to hold back. Blue and white tartan walls and matching bedding really define this room. It has personality and like the rest of this colourful home, there's just no stopping that!

If you're a fan of Brazilian design, you'll love A Modish Apartment Pulsating with Life.

11 easy ways to beautify a small home
What do you think of this flamboyant Brazilian home? We'd love to hear in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks