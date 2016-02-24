A Home Far from the Madding Crowd

Imagine a house high atop a hill, nestled in the midst of rejuvenating greenery and breathtaking landscape. And imagine that you could live in it, far away from the exhausting bustle of the urban life. What a refreshing thought, isn’t it? So today, we will take you on the tour of a wood and stone masterpiece created by Arcadi Pla I Masmiquel Arquitecte, architects from Girona, Spain. Girona is a popular tourist destination, owing to its rich history and stunning architectural landmarks. Modern structures exist harmoniously along with gothic, Romanesque, and neoclassical styles.
In this house too, you will come across a medley of both old and new construction elements which create an impressive final effect! The stone home rests on an aged foundation and is surrounded by scenic mountains. Premium quality timber has been lavishly used for the interiors, to lend a warm, snug feel. Now let’s start exploring in detail.
Both traditional and modern materials and textures have come together, for the creation of an alluring facade. The smoothness of wood beautifully balances the rough, rustic appearance of the stone walls. A gorgeously expansive airy deck, a cosy projecting balcony, and adequate number of large windows allow the inhabitants to enjoy the peaceful outdoors, every single day. A stone chimney enhances the old-fashioned attraction of this abode.
It is needless to emphasize that a house in the mountains, isn’t much of a house without a precisely designed foundation. So this home’s foundation has been carefully built to make sure that it is solid enough for a steep hillside. Both historical and modern architectural techniques have come into play to achieve this. The original foundations have been reinforced with concrete, and the wooden additions reach down to the foundation for flawless stability.
Soft tones of timber greet us, as we step inside the house. The interiors are spacious, uncluttered, and invite ample sunlight and fresh air inside. Small terracotta tiles have been used for the flooring, and it goes amazingly well with the wooden splendour of the ceiling, walls and furnishing. The ambiance is that of a modern country home, which does its best to bring man close to nature.
A long wooden banquet table offers sufficient seating for a hearty meal with family and friends. The kitchen alcove adjacent to the table is perfect for preparing delectable country-style dishes, while admiring the verdant greenery outside. We especially love how the different shades of timber create depth and interest to the living and dining spaces.
The architects have brilliantly utilised the location of the house, by creating fair-sized windows for viewing nature from different angles. For instance, this spot serves as an inspiring corner for meditation or quiet reflection, as the warmth of natural light permeates the air.
Our tour ends, with perhaps the most enchanting aspect of this quaint abode. With a balcony like this, who wouldn’t want to gaze at the scenic outdoors for hours? This part of the house offers a sweeping view of faraway lush mountains, lively trees, wild bushes, a remarkable undulating landscape and forget-me-not blue skies.
Are you dying to have your own hillside home now? Get in touch with experienced architects or builders to guide you in the right direction. If you are looking for more ideas and inspirations, then here is another ideabook for you – Home Innovation in the Mountains.