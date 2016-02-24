A Home Far from the Madding Crowd

Imagine a house high atop a hill, nestled in the midst of rejuvenating greenery and breathtaking landscape. And imagine that you could live in it, far away from the exhausting bustle of the urban life. What a refreshing thought, isn’t it? So today, we will take you on the tour of a wood and stone masterpiece created by Arcadi Pla I Masmiquel Arquitecte, architects from Girona, Spain. Girona is a popular tourist destination, owing to its rich history and stunning architectural landmarks. Modern structures exist harmoniously along with gothic, Romanesque, and neoclassical styles.

In this house too, you will come across a medley of both old and new construction elements which create an impressive final effect! The stone home rests on an aged foundation and is surrounded by scenic mountains. Premium quality timber has been lavishly used for the interiors, to lend a warm, snug feel. Now let’s start exploring in detail.