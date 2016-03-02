How to design a work space like Google

Imagine cruising down a slide to visit your boss, playing a game of table tennis while mulling over your latest project or going off to the office lounge for an afternoon nap. This may all not be so outlandish if you happen to work for Google.

The company's spaces are famous for their quirky invention and unusual office designs. But the concept of the office as a sort of playground is not just a publicity stunt for the company. With the automation of many mundane tasks, we have entered a working world where creative and innovative work is increasingly valued. The psychology of our workspaces has a huge influence on the way we interact both with our work and each other. As a cutting edge, technology giant, Google can't afford not to listen and act on the latest research in office design.

So how can you design an office of the future? Well, here are 6 interior design tips to work (like) in Google. Enjoy!