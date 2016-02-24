Smart advice to make your home more secure

One of the most important elements of owning or renting a home is the feeling of security. As humans we need a place in which we are able to feel safe within, a private area of quiet contemplation, or a bustling location to host family and friends. When it comes to home security there are numerous methods and ways in which you can create a more protected and sheltered space. More often than not our dwellings are relatively out of danger. Depending on your neighbourhood, a simple door lock is generally enough to deter the common burglar. But what happens if your home is broken into? The immediate feeling is undoubtedly anger, sadness and frustration. Additionally, it is almost impossible to resist a sense of fear that our safe and private spaces have been infiltrated. We install deadbolts, locks, and other safety devices, but the fact is, houses and apartments are often at risk.

Today on homify we are taking a look at different ways we can make our homes more secure. From simple alarm systems to nifty wireless devices, there is a solution for every size, shape and style of home. Check out the handy hints below, and ensure your residence is impervious, impregnable, and secure!