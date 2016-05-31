6 modern patterns for laying tiles

When you decide to upgrade or renovate your flooring with tiles, one of the most important choices you will make is the pattern and layout. Patterns can transform a tiled floor from drab to fab and from simplistic to striking! Tile patterns add individuality to your room, and create an undeniable uniqueness. They can impart low-maintenance living within a high foot-traffic zone, and create an effortless easy-clean surface.

But how does one choose a fashionable and modern pattern? These days there are numerous designs, styles, and options available and picking one can be a challenging task.

Today on homify we are going to take a look at some fabulous and modern tile patterns. These designs will enthuse and invigorate your interior, providing plenty of ideas for your renovated or refurbished space. If you would like to see some sophisticated examples, as well as a little inspiration, take a peek at the images below!