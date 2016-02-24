Best cleaning techniques for the 9 most common floors

Our floors are one of the most hard-working features within our homes. Not only is the floor the workhorse of a dwelling, but it provides us with a long lasting material upon which to house our furniture. Without out floors we wouldn't have a home, they are undeniably a large yet essential investment. Unfortunately, as floors bear the brunt of daily life, they also require regular maintenance in order to stay stylish, sophisticated, clean, and usable. Depending on the floor you have within your home, and the material it is made of, it will likely have different cleaning requirements.

Let's face it, cleaning floors is one of the less desirable home chores. Getting down on one's hands and knees often feels as though it is a mammoth task, with no real easy of simple solution. Here at homify we have gathered together the 9 most common domestic floors and searched out the best way to clean and maintain them.

If you need a little encouragement, or some helpful cleaning advice, then take a peek below, and begin your residential refresh today!