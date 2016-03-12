A smart and environment friendly family home

Mannheim lies in a densely populated area of Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Its urban vista is spread over the confluence of Rhine and Neckar rivers. When seen from a distance, the cityscape of Mannheim forms an unusual checkerboard like appearance, so much so, that over the years it has earned a title of the “city of the squares.” Mannheim has multiple attractions in store for anyone who comes to visit its historical landscape. It was once the happy hunting ground of famous personalities like Goethe, Schiller and Beethoven. The city is still considered one of the most culturally conscious places of Europe.

Mannheim is also the beginning and terminal point of the famous Bertha Benz Memorial Route. For an aspiring homeowner this is also happens to be a fine place to settle down. It offers all the facilities of a prime urban location. It is surrounded by several prominent cities like Heidelberg, Karlsruhe and Stuttgart. But, so far, it has largely managed to escape many of the perils of a bustling city like highly congested living areas and extreme pollution.

The Musterhaus Mannheim that you are going to learn about in less than a minutes’s time uses the best of the facilities on offer by the city and its surrounding. However, that does not undermine the works of the architect and interior designer at all. Instead, all these factors come together to create a pleasurable city house that ensures happy and healthy living.