A smart and environment friendly family home

Mannheim lies in a densely populated area of Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Its urban vista is spread over the confluence of Rhine and Neckar rivers. When seen from a distance, the cityscape of Mannheim forms an unusual checkerboard like appearance, so much so, that over the years it has earned a title of the “city of the squares.” Mannheim has multiple attractions in store for anyone who comes to visit its historical landscape. It was once the happy hunting ground of famous personalities like Goethe, Schiller and Beethoven. The city is still considered one of the most culturally conscious places of Europe.
Mannheim is also the beginning and terminal point of the famous Bertha Benz Memorial Route. For an aspiring homeowner this is also happens to be a fine place to settle down. It offers all the facilities of a prime urban location. It is surrounded by several prominent cities like Heidelberg, Karlsruhe and Stuttgart. But, so far, it has largely managed to escape many of the perils of a bustling city like highly congested living areas and extreme pollution.
The Musterhaus Mannheim that you are going to learn about in less than a minutes’s time uses the best of the facilities on offer by the city and its surrounding. However, that does not undermine the works of the architect and interior designer at all. Instead, all these factors come together to create a pleasurable city house that ensures happy and healthy living.
This designer house already earned critical acclaim and the honours of Deutschen Traumhauspreis 2015. Part of its charm lies in the extensive use of eco conscious features. The house covers a living space of 160 sq metres. Sophisticated photovoltaic system fulfils the energy requirements of the building. Energy efficient lighting fixtures planned by Licht-Design Skapetze GMBH & CO KG, exhaust fans, heating and cooling systems aid in building a thoroughly environment friendly house. Fine pore filters ensure optimum air quality inside the house. A combination of classic gabled roof and partial wood panelling in the exterior creates an impressive appearance.
The interior of this designer house has been painstakingly planned to satisfy the tastes of a modern householder. The living room uses a colour scheme dominated by shades of grey. The green rug and cosily upholstered chair punctuate this monochromatic ambience. Wooden floor and subtle décor on the wall behind the tv cabinet increase the geniality of the atmosphere.
One side of this open plan living room is dedicated to a kitchen cum dining space. A combination of wood floor, wooden dining table and modish chairs add elements of style in the interior. Interesting lighting fixtures augment the cheerful nature of the entire space. This area leads up to a tiny hallway and staircase. The under stair decorative features also contribute in making this space cheery and stylish.
Large windows are a prominent feature of this building and the kitchen offers no exception. The designer used subtle tones like white and grey to deck up its interior. The kitchen worktop also has LED under shelf lighting which brightens up the space during foggy mornings or evenings. Ceiling mounted task lighting also contributes in making this a comfortable space to work in for long hours.
The master bedroom uses minimal embellishments to spice up its interior. It is decorated with an upholstered bed, chest of drawers and a handful of decorative items. The house is fitted with smart home automation system which operates the blinds, intensity of lighting etc. As the homeowners step in it plays welcoming music pre selected by them. The bedroom gives access to the ensuite bathroom and dressing room.
The spacious and relaxing en suite bathroom uses white, pale blue, grey and black to create a striking look. It is embellished with dark tiled floor, mosaic shower accent wall and modern sanitary fittings. The minimal look complements the adjacent bedroom décor.
The vibrant interior of the children’s room makes up for any perceived lack of colour in the upper floor level. The fuchsia accent wall is complemented with yellow lighting fixtures and blinds. The presence of wood floor and grey walls suitably temper this riotous colour scheme. A simple cot and elaborate study area are found in the room. With the help of colourful cushions, seating arrangements are made on floor. If you are planning to decorate a room for the little ones at home you may refer to our post here.
A sundeck is created on the terrace to enjoy the blessings of warm sunlight. The landscaped lawn tempts one to walk bare feet early in the morning. Using the reclining chairs, homeowners can appreciate the beauty of the starry sky during the warmer months. The flat roofed garage stands on the opposite side of this sundeck.