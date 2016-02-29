How can I use a small, empty room?

If you have the luxury of wondering how to make the most of a small empty room, it's quite likely you either have a huge place, a child who has just moved out of home, or an awkward little room that doesn’t quite present an obvious solution. Maybe it's a little small, dark or odd shaped. Maybe you just want to avoid letting it turn into another guest room!

But a small, empty room is a wonderful opportunity to re-evaluate how you use your home. There are lots of ways such a simple thing as a small room can really have a great effect on your lifestyle. Perhaps there's an unexplored passion, hobby or activity that you would like the family to do together. Perhaps you just need the encouragement to shift focus onto another aspect of your life that has been neglected.

Whatever your needs, we're sure you'll find something here to get you started. Come with us to explore a few ideas on how to use a small, empty room.