Step inside the parallel world of Villa U

Villa U’s two storey family house occupies a scenic spot in Aarhus. It is a city renowned for being a cultural melting pot of Denmark. You only need to look over the city’s vista to promptly learn that revolutionary design ideas are a norm here and not really an exception. The Old Town Museum preserves some of the most remarkable examples of medieval timber framed houses. The city is indebted to Hack Kampmann for many of its prominent 19th and early 20th century landmarks like Aarhus Theatre, Marselisborg Palace, Villa Kampen and so on.

Built in a more recent time by schmidt hammer lassen architects, ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum fills the night sky with a rainbow of colours. Aarhus City Hall happens to be an Arne Jacobsen and Erik Møller masterpiece. When seen from a distance, the lofty glass façade of Aarhus Concert Hall looks simply surreal.

Against this backdrop, even a residential project could not have prevented being a fascinating representation of the city’s architectural history. The owners of this detached family house decided to give C F Møller Architects the responsibilities of turning their dream into a viable project. The results are here for you to see and cherish.