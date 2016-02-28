Rags to Riches: An Amazing French Renovation

Over time architectural styles and tastes change. What once might have been a lavish and desirable residence eventually becomes a victim of decay and neglect, leading to the eventual decline of the property and its land. Once this occurs the dwelling finds itself at an impasse, waiting for an individual to look past its neglected history, and into its unlimited potential. With renovation presenting advantages and disadvantages, it takes a special character to accept such a challenging yet rewarding task. Luckily for this home in northern France, it was spared demolition, and provided a new lease on life.

Get ready to travel to Noisy-le-Roi—a small commune located within the Île-de-France region of north-central France. The small village is approximately one quarter urbanised, with the rest of the land occupied by farmland in the south and forest in the north. This history rich town boasts spectacular and scenic landscapes, with rolling hills replete with lush viridian vegetation and perfect pastoral property.

What was once a dilapidated and disused farmhouse is now a gorgeously charming and charismatic abode. This dwelling has been lovingly restored to its former glory by Oliver Stadler Architecte, and shows the unbelievable transformation of an existing structure that has been afforded a refresh and completely renewed ambience.

Come and take a tour with us today and gain a little insight into the astute renovation of an intriguing French heritage home.