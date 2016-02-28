Rags to Riches: An Amazing French Renovation

Over time architectural styles and tastes change. What once might have been a lavish and desirable residence eventually becomes a victim of decay and neglect, leading to the eventual decline of the property and its land. Once this occurs the dwelling finds itself at an impasse, waiting for an individual to look past its neglected history, and into its unlimited potential. With renovation presenting advantages and disadvantages, it takes a special character to accept such a challenging yet rewarding task. Luckily for this home in northern France, it was spared demolition, and provided a new lease on life.
Get ready to travel to Noisy-le-Roi—a small commune located within the Île-de-France region of north-central France. The small village is approximately one quarter urbanised, with the rest of the land occupied by farmland in the south and forest in the north. This history rich town boasts spectacular and scenic landscapes, with rolling hills replete with lush viridian vegetation and perfect pastoral property.
What was once a dilapidated and disused farmhouse is now a gorgeously charming and charismatic abode. This dwelling has been lovingly restored to its former glory by Oliver Stadler Architecte, and shows the unbelievable transformation of an existing structure that has been afforded a refresh and completely renewed ambience.
Come and take a tour with us today and gain a little insight into the astute renovation of an intriguing French heritage home.
As we first take a peek at the initial state of the dwelling it is clear to see that this property requires urgent attention. Although not completely dilapidated, the finishes are showing a shabby appearance, and the home looks ravaged by time and negligence.
Wow! The new exterior is truly unbelievable. Replete with a brand new façade, extra glazing, and a repainted fascia, the home looks modern, stylish and inviting. There are several obvious and highly noticeable changes seen in this image. Firstly the small windows and enclosed balcony have been removed. These have been replaced by the large sliding glass doors that help to bring natural light into the home.
Secondly, the roof space has been enhanced with extra windows, showing that the upper level of the residence has undergone restoration and transformation. Finally, the garden has been replanted and landscaped, adding a beautiful completeness to the overall project.
A quick peek at the side of the home shows the level of attention to detail, and the gorgeous new colour scheme that exudes freshness. Side stairs have been added to allow easy access to the home from the driveway, adding to the dwelling’s liveability.
As we move inside the home, the first feature we are taking a look at is the new concrete staircase. This polished concrete piece is a striking addition to the interior of the abode, and cements its status as a modern and fashionable property.
The library is yet another smart use of space within the newly refreshed home. Floor to ceiling bookshelves line the walls and have been paired with mid-century modern furniture. A simple white colour palette is the predominant hue, matched against the modern yet timeless interior.
One of the more striking elements within the new dwelling is the steel beams that have retained their brown patina and hue. Set against the bright white walls these industrial style features are a standout design element for the entire dwelling.
The furniture is contemporary and works in an age-defiant fashion with the simple and elegant aesthetic.
Moving into the kitchen space it is clear this area has employed the latest in design features and accessories. The colour scheme is a mixture of muted timber tones and greys, evoking modernity and a contemporary aesthetic within this heritage dwelling.
A standout feature of the space is the large black light fittings that hang effortlessly above the informal breakfast bar, imparting elegance and an industrial vibe.
Finally we arrive upstairs in the loft children’s room. Here the architects have beautifully utilised every inch of space to ensure the room is maximally effective, practical, and enjoyable. Built-in bespoke joinery sits in the angled wall cavity, and this creates an ideal play area for little ones and their toys.
The white colour scheme has been implemented again in order to increase the perceived illumination within the room. These white walls and cabinets bounce the light from the hopper window and into the interior bedroom space.
We hope you enjoyed this before and after tour as much as we did! If you would like to continue reading, check out another amazing domestic transformation here: Before and After: Conversion of a Dairy Farm